Buchanan resigns at Richlands

Aaron Buchanan has resigned after three seasons as the head baseball coach at Richlands High School.

“It’s my choice,” Buchanan said. “I have three young kids at home and I’ve missed a lot with them. Nineteen years [of coaching] is a long time to do something.”

Buchanan’s final game was a 2-1 loss to Wise County Central on Wednesday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. The Blue Tornado went 10-14.

“We came a long way this year and we’ve got a good group coming back,” Buchanan said. “The seniors lead by example and overall, it was a good year.”

Buchanan spent one year as an assistant coach to Brad Strong before taking over as head coach of the Blues. Prior to that he spent 10 seasons as an assistant and five years as the head coach at Tazewell, his alma mater.

He led the Bulldogs to a state tournament appearance in 2018.

BOYS TENNIS

McReynolds, Wimmer reach finals

Abingdon High School’s Dennis McReynolds and Lauren Wimmer have reached the finals of the VHSL Region 3D singles tournaments. .

McReynolds beat Magna Vista’s Carson Harper (6-0, 6-0) and Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley (6-4, 6-1) on Thursday. He plays Hidden Valley’s Ben Facciani today at 11 a.m. in the boys finals at Virginia Tech.

Wimmer booked her spot in the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Staunton River’s Bailey Terry and a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Lacey Burningham of Christiansburg.