 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buchanan resigns as baseball coach at Richlands; Abingdon tennis stars reach Region 3D singles finals

  • Updated
  • 0
r

Aaron Buchanan has resigned after three seasons as the head baseball coach at Richlands High School.

“It’s my choice,” Buchanan said. “I have three young kids at home and I’ve missed a lot with them. Nineteen years [of coaching] is a long time to do something.”

Buchanan’s final game was a 2-1 loss to Wise County Central on Wednesday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. The Blue Tornado went 10-14.

“We came a long way this year and we’ve got a good group coming back,” Buchanan said. “The seniors lead by example and overall, it was a good year.”

Buchanan spent one year as an assistant coach to Brad Strong before taking over as head coach of the Blues. Prior to that he spent 10 seasons as an assistant and five years as the head coach at Tazewell, his alma mater.

He led the Bulldogs to a state tournament appearance in 2018.

BOYS TENNIS

People are also reading…

McReynolds, Wimmer reach finals

Abingdon High School’s Dennis McReynolds and Lauren Wimmer have reached the finals of the VHSL Region 3D singles tournaments. .

McReynolds beat Magna Vista’s Carson Harper (6-0, 6-0) and Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley (6-4, 6-1) on Thursday. He plays Hidden Valley’s Ben Facciani today at 11 a.m. in the boys finals at Virginia Tech.

Wimmer booked her spot in the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Staunton River’s Bailey Terry and a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Lacey Burningham of Christiansburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts