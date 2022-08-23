Buchanan impressed with summer league experience in New Hampshire

Matthew Buchanan has returned to campus at the University of Virginia after preparing for a new season by spending the summer in New Hampshire.

The former Lebanon High School ace pitcher went 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) for the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

“It was a great experience up in Keene,” Buchanan said. “Overall, I was pretty happy with how it went. One of the things I worked on was just getting stronger and trying to have consistency with every pitch.”

Buchanan struck out 25 batters and walked nine in 22 2/3 innings.

As has been the case at every stop along the way in his baseball career, Buchanan impressed those around him.

“Buc is one of those guys that doesn’t back down,” said Riley Skeen, a Swamp Bats pitcher who attends South Florida. “He isn’t a dude to come off the mound yelling, he just gets on the bump and gets his work done. He’s very calm and collected when we sits back down in the dugout after an inning and can bounce back from anything.”

There was an outing on July 19 against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats when Buchanan struck out seven and allowed just one run over five solid innings.

“There was one game at home when he kept telling me that he was just going to compete today,” Skeen said. “And if I remember correctly he pitched outstanding.”

Buchanan had pitched for the Bristol State Liners in the summer of 2021.

How did the New England Collegiate Baseball League compare to the Appalachian League?

“With the NECBL, I was able to come in and play a full season, unlike the Appy League,” Buchanan said. “I wouldn’t say there was a huge difference between the two of them besides the obvious part of being at home compared to New Hampshire, but I would say the competition was a little more difficult.”

Buchanan is looking to build on a solid freshman season at UVa when the southpaw went 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 17 games (four starts) for an Atlantic Coast Conference team that reached the NCAA Tournament.

He recorded wins over Rider, Towson and Clemson.

“Probably my biggest highlight was coming in out of the pen against Liberty [and striking out five over two innings],” Buchanan said. “As well as my first start [against Rider].”

Through it all, Buchanan got better.

“My freshman year at UVa was definitely a lot different from anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Buchanan said. “Although different, I really enjoyed it. But probably the biggest thing I took from my first year was stick to who you are and remember where you come from.”

Speaking of where he came from, Buchanan will be one of three pitchers from far Southwest Virginia on UVa’s roster this season.

Avery Mabe (George Wythe) returns, while Chase Hungate (Abingdon) transferred from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“After hearing Chase was coming to UVa, I got pretty excited,” Buchanan said. “I played against him this year and he was really effective and a great pitcher. I can’t wait to start playing with him.”

Buchanan feels good after passing a summer school test of sorts in New Hampshire.

“I am really looking forward to this upcoming year,” Buchanan said. “Excited to start practice and get back to work.”