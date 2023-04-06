LEBANON, Va. – Baseball was at its best on a cool Thursday afternoon at Doc Adams Field.

In a close game between two storied programs, both with state aspirations, it was Lebanon getting by visiting Abingdon 3-1.

The Pioneers suffered a couple of early season losses to Tennessee High but have now won six in a row.

“It feels great to keep the streak going,” said Lebanon centerfielder Zach Hertig. “Hopefully, we can just keep it going.”

Hertig was a sparkplug, as the speedster scored two of Lebanon’s runs, going 2-for-3, and stole two bases.

“I just try to get on base every at-bat,” Hertig said. “If I can get on, I feel comfortable that the people hitting behind me will get me in. Everyone’s beginning to see the ball well, and I think we will just get better and better as the season goes along.”

The Pioneers started Seth Buchanan on the mound. He got in trouble in the first inning. After a strikeout, the Falcons had back-to-back hits. Elijah Parks singled to right and went to third on a hit by Jett Humphreys. Jack Ferguson hit a deep sacrifice fly to Hertig in center to score Parks.

Beckett Dotson added a sharp single that got by the Lebanon leftfielder to put runners at second and third. Buchanan got out of the jam with a strikeout, limiting Abingdon to one run.

“Starting, I was a little worried,” Buchanan said. “I didn’t really have everything working for me. I could tell my fastball was a little slower. I knew Abingdon had a bunch of good hitters, and they would put it in play. I had to trust my defense, and it worked out.”

The Pioneers answered in the bottom of the inning. Hertig singled up the middle. He was actually picked off first but advanced to second when the ball was thrown away. Hertig stole third and tied it on a run-scoring ground out by Chance Parker.

Landon Turman doubled over the right fielder’s head with one out in the second. Buchanan settled in from that point, retiring 11 of the next 13 Abingdon batters.

“It was a good game,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “I thought Lebanon deserved to win. Buchanan pitched a good game, we barreled up some balls early, but he got in control and commanded it from that point. They played good defense, and we kicked it around a little bit.”

Lebanon (7-2) took the lead in the third. Again, Hertig started it with an infield single and stole second. After a strikeout, Dagan Barton ripped a run-scoring single to left. Parker followed with an RBI double for a 3-1 advantage.

“This is a good win for us today,” first-year Lebanon coach Cody Compton said. “We got a few hits in some key situations. Seth threw a good game, he wasn’t feeling his best, but he kept us in the game, and that’s all I can ask for.”

While Buchanan notched the win, junior Carter Hess came on in the sixth in relief. Hess retired the six batters he faced on 18 pitches to get the save.

The Falcons are scheduled to travel to Union today for a Mountain 7 contest, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 o’clock, weather permitting. The Pioneers’ next game isn’t until next Thursday, when they travel to Abingdon (4-3) for a rematch.