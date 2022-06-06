 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bubba Edwards is new head football coach at Castlewood

  • Updated
PREP FOOTBALL

Edwards takes over at Castlewood

Another head football coaching vacancy was filled on Monday as Bubba Edwards was approved as the new gridiron boss at Castlewood High School during the Russell County School Board meeting.

Edwards is a 1997 graduate of now-defunct Haysi High School and played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

He previously had assistant-coaching gigs at Haysi, South Lakes, C.D. Hylton and Ridgeview, This will be the 42-year-old’s first head-coaching job.

“I’m pretty excited and ready for the challenge,” Edwards said. “Castlewood is a great community and I’m looking forward to working there.”

Edwards takes over for Chris Lark, who spent three seasons at the helm.

Castlewood is among nine schools in far Southwest Virginia that will have a different head football coach at the start of the 2022 season than they did in 2021.

