Brummitt will shoot for Eagles with Austin Peay
  • Updated
If you are trying to find Caleb Brummitt the best place to look is the golf course as he’s spent so much time on the links over the years it might as well be considered his second home.

“He practices on his own as much as anyone I’ve ever coached,” said longtime Abingdon High School boss Jason Delp.

Those hours of practicing and refining his game have led Brummitt to becoming one of the top golfers in Southwest Virginia and the AHS senior recently signed with the Austin Peay Governors of the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference.

“Ever since I started playing golf at 9-years-old, it has been a dream of mine to play DI golf,” Brummitt said. “Earlier this year, [Austin Peay] Coach [Robbie] Wilson had me up for a visit and that’s when I knew my dream had become a reality.”

Back in the spring, Brummitt was the Mountain 7 District player of the year and finished third individually at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament in his first season with the Falcons after transferring from Cornerstone Christian Academy.

This past fall he recorded a low round of 67 during a match in early-August and shot a 74 in the state tournament as Abingdon won the state title again.

“It was really special winning back-to-back state titles and especially being able to do that with my younger brother, Conner,” Brummitt said. “The last two years have been such an amazing experience and I’m just glad that I could be a small part of the Abingdon golf dynasty.”

Brummitt’s dad, Jason, was a multi-sport star at John Battle High School and played baseball at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College. His uncle, Phil King, was a state champion wrestler at John Battle and competed in that sport for the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Keydets.

His younger brother, Conner, also has all the makings of a DI golfer one day.

“Caleb is such a competitor and is extremely hard on himself,” Delp said. “However, he tends to remain very poised on the course. Caleb is also the ultimate teammate. He is much more concerned with the outcome of the team result than he is with his individual performance. That will serve him well at the next level.”

Speaking of the next level, Abingdon has sent several to the DI level.

Brummitt’s fellow Abingdon senior, Will Watson has signed with Virginia Tech, Connor Creasy is one of the top players at the University of Georgia and Andrew Spiegler recently finished his career at South Carolina.

Austin Peay has won the OVC title on eight occasions and Garrett Whitfield (Science Hill) is currently a senior on the team.

“I chose Austin Peay because I loved everything about it from the campus, coaches, facilities, teammates and just the overall feel of Clarksville,” Brummitt said.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

