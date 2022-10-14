Brother act: Anderson brothers lead Union past Wise Central

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – It was a play that Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson has practiced countless times with his twin brother Keyshawn.

With the Union Bears locked in an even battle late in the third quarter against the Wise County Central Warriors, Reyshawn Anderson broke loose down the sideline for a 65-yard scoring run. Keyshawn cleared the path for his brother with a crunching block.

“Keyshawn has been blocking me since around 2005, so nothing changes,” Reyshawn said. “I’ve got him some food at the house as a reward.”

Behind the heroics of the Anderson brothers, Union took a 28-21 win in a Mountain 7 District showdown at Bullitt Park late Friday night.

Reyshawn rushed for 180 yards on 17 carries, passed for 78 yards, scored twice and passed for a score.

The other score for Reyshawn was a 60-yard run at the 4:13 mark of the second quarter.

“I was just running sweeps and power plays to see if I could make a move and get to the end zone,” Anderson said. “I’m grateful for all my blockers.”

Union coach Travis Turner is grateful for the development of his first-year quarterback.

“Reyshawn was able to come through with big plays,” Turner said. “When our receivers were covered, Reyshawn was able to create some things. He’s learned a lot and kind of taken a leadership role.”

The Bears rushed for 340 yards as a team, with Keyshawn Anderson contributing 105 yards on the ground.

“Our offensive line played great, our running backs blocked for each other and we tackled well in space,” Turner said.

The Bears held Wise Central to 40 yards rushing, as speedy Alec Gent managed just 28 yards on 14 carries.

Wise Central took a 14-13 lead at the 5:35 mark of the third quarter when Jude Davis recovered his own blocked punt

Two minutes later, the Anderson brothers crafted the play of the night on the 65-yard touchdown. Reyshawn then caught on two-point conversion pass from freshman Kam Bostic.

Union crafted with an eight-play, 60-yard drive to make the score 28-14 with 10:32 remaining and then held on.

“We play good on big stages at times, but then we take ourselves out of plays by thinking too much,” Wise Central coach Jason Mullins said. “We’ve got a lot of kids in situations they’ve never been in. We’re having some growing pains, but we’re getting better and I’m proud of my guys

Senior quarterback Braeden Church led the Warriors with 161 yards passing.

“We’ve got 5-6 seniors that have played a lot, but I’ve got about nine seniors that have never played football before,” Mullins said.

Union was able to overcome an injury to senior running back Peyton Honeycutt in the second quarter. Senior Johnny Satterfield helped key the Union offense with his blocking. The Bears overcome 11 penalties.

Reyshawn served a two-year apprenticeship to quarterback Bradley Bunch.

“That was a good learning experience,” Reyshawn said. “Bradley was a good role model and he showed me things like footwork, when I should release the ball, and just how to be a good leader.

“I just do whatever the team needs to win.”

There was extra motivation for the Bears Friday since Wise Central defeated the Bears last season.

“We’ve been waiting 365 days for this game,” Reyshawn said.

Wise Central 0 7 7 7-21

Union 0 13 8 7-28

Scoring Summary

U – R. Anderson 60 run (Harmon kick)

WCC – Phillips 26 pass from Church (Onate kick)

U – Houston 19 pass from R. Anderson (kick failed)

WCC – Davis recovered blocked punt in end zone (Onate kick)

U – R. Anderson 65 run (R. Anderson pass from Bostic)

U – Chandler 3 run (Harmon kick)

WCC – Gent 3 run (Onate kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: WCC 12, U 16; Rushes-Yards: WCC 40, U 340; Passing Yards: WCC 161, U 78; Comp-Att.-Int.: WCC 8-19-1, U 6-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: WCC 1-0, U 2-1; Penalties-Yards: WCC 2-10, U 11-110; Punts-Average: WCC 1-38, U 0-0