Broken legs didn’t keep Moffitt from another playoff run

Moffitt fought through the pain, and there was plenty of it, leaving the hospital three days after the accident with a walker. He ditched that for crutches a week later, and soon threw them out and went back to work.

“It was extremely, extremely painful, but I was the one that went and made the mistake and broke my legs,” said Moffitt, who has since sold his motocross bikes. “I felt like I owed it to my team and the Gallagher family to push as hard as I could to be back in the car when racing returned.”

Moffitt, who has won 11 races in 75 Truck Series starts, has participated in 16 of 17 Series races this season, recording seven top 5 and 11 top 10 finishes. He still has seven races to go, but if he was to win the championship without a win, it wouldn’t be first time that has occurred. Matt Crafton did it last season.

“Going to Bristol you have just got to maximize points any way you can. Even if something bad happens during the race, you have just got to keep your head in the game and never give up,” said Moffitt, who won six races to capture the 2018 Series title, and four more last year in finishing third. “[They] showed last year you can win a championship without winning a race. That is not what we want to do, we want to win races, but at least it is possible so just keep working.”