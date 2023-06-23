The top hitter for the 2022 Bristol State Liners is joining the current edition of the city’s Appalachian League club.

Eric Erato has returned for his second tour of duty in the Appy League and the slugger from Northern Illinois University will be in uniform tonight when Bristol plays at Kingsport.

A native of Sussex, Wisconsin, Erato was an Appalachian League All-Star and was selected as the State Liners’ team MVP a year ago.

Former Lebanon High School star Matthew Buchanan of the University of Virginia has also been added to the roster. The left-handed pitcher was a member of the 2021 State Liners and his younger brother, Seth, is currently an infielder for the squad.

“It’s an awesome feeling to get back to Bristol and play for this team again,” Erato said. “Not everyone gets a chance to do that in any league, but being in the Appalachian League makes it even more special.”

Erato was released by the Harwich Mariners of the prestigious Cape Cod League on June 18.

He appeared in four games in the Cape and had a .583 on-base percentage. He finished 1-for-6 with a double, five walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

“The Cape Cod was an unreal experience,” Erato said. “It’s known as one of the most historic leagues for a reason. The competition level and level of play was super cool to experience and I’m glad I was able to be there, even if it was only for a short time.”

Erato hit .388 with the State Liners last summer, walking more times (29) than he struck out (27) to go along with 26 RBIs as he was the best player on a last-place team.

He spent time at first base, second base, right field, left field and even pitched a scoreless inning in emerging as a fan favorite at DeVault Stadium thanks to his wide array of skills and outgoing personality.

“Eric will be a great addition to the already talented Bristol State Liners,” said team president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell. “Eric is a very versatile player with a great glove, bat and speed. Everyone is excited to have Eric back.”

In a season in which 70 different players suited up for the State Liners, Erato was among the few constants.

“Last summer was an absolute blast,” Erato said. “The guys that I got to meet, all 70 some of them, made it an awesome time for me. The biggest thing I took away from last summer was showing up and putting in the work is all you can do. Effort to be the best version of you day in and day out is the most important thing. Another thing I took away was to never take the game for granted. Playing with so many guys, you see guys get hurt and have to leave. I never want to take the game for granted because I know it can be taken away at any given moment.”

He played in every game back in the spring for Northern Illinois and had a slash line of .265/.427/.344 for the Huskies of the Mid-American Conference.

“This past season was an interesting one for me,” Erato said. “The numbers were not the best but that happens sometimes. I went out and played hard every day and enjoyed my time at the park every single time. I’m excited to get back to playing in Bristol. “

Erato will be reunited with pitcher Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan), outfielder Blake Wood (Florida State College of Jacksonville) and catcher Nick Strong (Illinois State), who are holdovers from last season’s State Liners squad.

“I think it’ll help knowing those guys because I’ll be able to adjust to being back in Bristol quicker and knowing them will help with also getting to know the rest of the team,” Erato said “As far as the league, it is one of the best leagues and I know the competition will always be up there with the best of the best. I’m just excited for another opportunity to play here and try and help this team win.”