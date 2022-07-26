Bristol trio plays well, but East beats West in Appy League All-Star Game

The three representatives from the Bristol State Liners fared well in Tuesday night’s Appalachian League All-Star Game, but the trio was once again on the losing side of a contest.

Danville’s R.J. Johnson (Gulf Coast State) hit a walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the East a 6-5 win over the West at Burlington Athletic Stadium in North Carolina.

Princeton’s Woody Hadeen (California-Irvine) scored the winning run after starting the ninth inning with a walk and stealing two bases. Hadeen earned MVP honors as he finished 2-for-3 and hammered a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

The dudes from the team with the Appy League’s worst record performed admirably for the West.

Bristol’s Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a second-inning single off Princeton’s Cole McDaniel from Shorter College. Erato had one of the West’s two fielding errors.

State Liners pitcher Fidel Ulloa (San Joaquin Delta College) retired the only batter he faced in the fourth inning, getting Bluefield’s Grant Voytovich (Bucknell) on a groundout to third base.

Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) was the final Bristolian to get in the game as he pitched the fifth inning.

Bluefield’s Ryley Preece (Morehead State) walked, Burlington’s Justin “J.C.” Colon (Missouri) reached on a run-scoring error, Bluefield’s Jackson Feltner (Morehead State) bounced into a 5-4-3 double play and Ryland Zaborowski (Miami of Ohio) struck out against Decker.

Greeneville’s Brock Daniels (Missouri) went 3-for-5 for the West and delivered game-tying, two-out two-run single in the top of the ninth inning. Johnson City’s Roberto Pena (Stetson) homered in a losing effort.

George Wythe High School graduate Avery Mabe (University of Virginia) of the Pulaski River Turtles was an East All-Star, but did not pitch in Tuesday’s game.

The Bristol State Liners (12-32) begin a five-game homestand today, hosting the Princeton WhistlePigs (18-28) at 7 p.m.