BRISTOL, Tenn. – As Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise celebrated the dawn of a new era on Wednesday, a guy who is a part of the city’s rich baseball heritage was among the distinguished guests.

Former Major League Baseball manager Jim Leyland was the most notable of the VIPs who gathered at Whitetop Creek Park in a groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium that will be home to the Appy League’s Bristol State Liners beginning in the summer of 2024.

Leyland piloted the Florida Marlins to the 1997 World Series championship and the United States to gold in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He won 1,769 regular-season games as a big-league skipper in stints with Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit.

His managerial career began in 1971 when he called the shots for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Tigers.

This week marked the first time he had been back to Bristol in 52 years.

“I’ve been through here a couple of times, but never really stopped,” Leyland said. “I went downtown and recognized State Street. I went to the ballpark [DeVault Stadium] where I managed off Euclid Avenue and Division Street. I went and looked at it and it brought back a lot of memories.”

Leyland was 26-years-old when he helmed the Bristol Tigers, just one year after a playing career that had peaked as a Double-A catcher came to a close.

“It meant that you weren’t a very good player when you were managing at 26,” Leyland said. “I enjoyed it, I loved it in Bristol. It was my first stepping stone on my way to eventually the big leagues.”

Leyland’s first win as a professional manager came against the Wytheville Braves in the opening game of a doubleheader at Withers Field in Wythe County.

Fern Poirier scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Don Finch in a 3-2 victory. Dave Snyder was the winning pitcher and Phil Mankowski recorded two hits.

Where did Leyland reside while in Bristol?

“I lived in a two-bedroom trailer. I’m not sure exactly where it was, but they were brand new and very nice,” Leyland said. “Some of the players stayed out there as well.”

Leyland comprised a coaching staff of one.

“Yeah, it was just me by myself,” Leyland said. “A hitting coach and the pitching coach, they called them rovers, would come in a week at a time and then leave, so you were basically by yourself.”

Bristol finished 31-35 that summer with a roster that included future major leaguers Gary Christenson, Tom Veryzer, Dennis DeBarr, Gene Pentz and Mankowski.

“No question about it, you remember those guys. I remember it like it was yesterday,” Leyland said. “We had a pretty good team and it was a great place to manage.”

Leyland was presented with a plaque on Wednesday to mark his induction into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.

“It’s just amazing to bring Mr. Leyland back from the glory days of 1971 with the Tigers,” said Bristol State Liners president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell. “He’s definitely one of the great rising stars that’s ever came through the Appalachian League.”

Along with Leyland, Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammell, sure-handed second baseman Lou Whitaker, 1970s pitching phenom Mark Fidrych and current Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitcher Mitch Keller are among those who have worn a Bristol uniform in the Appy League through the years.

“Just to have the caliber of those men to play ball, coach ball in the Appalachian League says it all,” Luttrell said. “The history behind the Appy League and behind baseball in Bristol is so important.”

That’s one reason that Luttrell was a driving force in having a new ballpark built to ensure that an Appalachian League entry remains in Bristol. The circuit transformed from a rookie league for MLB clubs to a collegiate amateur wood-bat league in 2021.

Bristol’s involvement in the Appy League dates back to 1911.

“To walk away from anything that’s been here so long, it would almost be criminal,” Luttrell said. “It’s very important we keep that history and tradition alive.”

Leyland has a connection to Bristol’s current squad as State Liners pitching coach Ted Power played for the skipper with the 1990 Pittsburgh Pirates. The two had a chance to chat on Wednesday.

“He was amazing, just amazing,” Power said. “He didn’t bullshit, didn’t beat around the bush, he got right to the point and you knew what he expected. It was wonderful to play for him. … I don’t know how many years it had been since I saw him. I had never met his wife, Katie, so that was a real pleasure.”

Power got the save in Game 1 and started Game 6 of the National League Championship Series in ’90 when the Pirates lost to the Cincinnati Reds.

How did he get the starting assignment after being a reliever all season? Let’s just say Power was an “opener” prior to openers becoming cool thanks to his skipper.

“Before anybody else thought of it, Jim Leyland thought of it,” Power said. “He was trying to switch their lineup around and I wasn’t going to pitch very long and Zane Smith, a lefty, was going to come in.”

Now 78, Leyland does consultant work for the Detroit Tigers organization and the MLB commissioner’s office.

He was back in the city where it all began on Wednesday and enjoyed the visit.

Who knows? Perhaps a future MLB manager will one day call the State Liners’ new digs home.

“These are important places,” Leyland said. “I don’t think people realize how important it is and the impact on fans cheering for players they see in a minor-league town and correlate that later on when the player makes it to the major leagues. They can say, ‘Hey, I saw this kid in Bristol’ or wherever that may be. It’s great for baseball and great for fans.”