BRISTOL, Va. – The loud thwack created by his first-inning RBI double and a ninth-inning single resonated at DeVault Stadium on Tuesday night. That tends to be the case whenever Dalton Bargo of the Bristol State Liners makes contact with a pitch.

“Those balls he hit are different than most kids,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “That’s why he is who he is.”

The 19-year-old native of Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the Appalachian League’s hottest hitters and is also a hot commodity among college coaches as he’s currently in the transfer portal after a fine freshman season at the University of Missouri.

The way he handles the lumber and his versatility have helped him emerge as a top prospect and he had two hits in Tuesday’s 9-5 loss to the Bluefield Ridge Runners. He entered Wednesday night’s game at Bluefield with a slash line of .349/.417/.397 and eight RBIs.

That comes on the heels of a spring in which he appeared in 50 of Missouri’s 54 games and compiled a .279 batting average, connected for five home runs and drove in 23 runs while competing in the Southeastern Conference, college baseball’s best league.

He homered off Tennessee’s Chase Burns in March and went yard in April against Hurston Waldrep of eventual College World Series runner-up Florida.

There were also two-hit performances against SEC rivals South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi and Auburn on his highlight reel.

“It was just an unreal experience for me, especially as a freshman getting as many at-bats as I did,” Bargo said. “I feel like it was a good learning experience especially. I was around a lot of older guys on my team and that helped me a lot. They showed me the way and I kind of developed a lot throughout the season. … Going into the summer and my sophomore season I am building off that and becoming the best baseball player I can be.”

Bargo has spent time at catcher and first base for the State Liners.

“I can play corner infield and a little bit of outfield too,” Bargo said. “Ever since I was young I just played everywhere I can. I know it will help me out, especially going on in my career.”

After playing a grueling SEC season, Bargo has shown no sluggishness since joining the State Liners.

“It’s a grind, for sure,” Bargo said. “It’s a lot about recovering well, eating well and getting some sleep. I love the game, so it’s not really a hassle to show up every day at the park, get my work in and play the game I love.”

When will Bargo make a choice on his next destination?

“I’m hoping to have my decision by this weekend,” Bargo said. “It’s been stressful, I’m not going to lie. A lot of phone calls and deciding what is the best fit for me. Hopefully, I find that by this weekend.”

Perhaps one day he will be playing in his backyard in Omaha – he starred at Westside High School in Nebraska – in the CWS.

For now, Bargo is doing big things in Bristol.

“He’s a heck of a baseball player, heck of a kid and he’s really going to hit,” Kinneberg said.

NOTES: The State Liners dropped a 9-5 decision to Bluefield on Tuesday night as Brett Blair (Stanford) went 3-for-3 and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning as the Ridge Runners rallied from a 4-0 deficit. Bristol starting pitcher Harold Baez pitched five scoreless innings in a no-decision. … Pitcher Nic Smith (1-1, 5.54 ERA), opening-day starting pitcher Jack Clemente (0-0, 6.35 ERA) and outfielder Blake Wood (.333, four RBIs) are no longer on Bristol’s roster. … The State Liners host the Pulaski River Turtles today in a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m.