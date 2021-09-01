Bristol native Chase Owens is reigning "King of Pro Wrestling" in Japan

“Chase’s work ethic is one of a kind,” Morton said. “Chase went from a small-town boy to a major star in the professional wrestling world. Winning KOPW means a lot to myself and makes me proud to see someone I trained get to where he is now. Only upward and onward for Chase.”

Two other guys that Owens learned the ropes from and counted as mentors — former grappling stars Tracy Smothers and Bobby Eaton — have died in the last year.

“The passing of those guys really hit me hard,” Owens said. “I spent a couple of times both days just in my room not wanting to do anything. It hurts I couldn’t be at either of their funerals. Bobby helped me so much in my young career and getting to ride in the car with him and just soak in so much of his knowledge has led me to be the wrestler that I am today.”

Today, the 31-year-old Owens is the King of Pro Wrestling as the son of Southwest Virginia has found a home in the “Land of the Rising Sun” and he’s closing in on his seven-year anniversary of working for one of the world’s top promotions.