Bristol native Chase Owens is reigning "King of Pro Wrestling" in Japan

Olympians like swimmer Caeleb Dressel, basketball star Kevin Durant and sprinter Allyson Felix weren’t the only folks from the United States winning big in Tokyo this summer.
Chase Owens, a 2008 Virginia High graduate, also grabbed some gold as he captured the King of Pro Wrestling Trophy on July 25 at the Wrestle Grand Slam presented by New Japan Pro Wrestling.
It was one of the most impressive victories in the 14-year pro career of the Bristolian as he won a battle royal-style match at the legendary Tokyo Dome to become just the second man to hold the KOPW championship.
The guy who used to suit up for Virginia High on Friday nights for football games at Gene Malcolm Stadium and wrestled in high-stakes matches in the VHSL state wrestling tournament at the Salem Civic Center, had a moment to remember in front of 5,389 spectators at a legendary venue.
“Anytime you can wrestle at the Tokyo Dome it’s a big-time feeling,” Owens said. “For me, I think the coolest experience is walking down the hallway and then walking into the stadium. There’s so much history of some of the greatest pro wrestling ever in that building.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Owens wrote his own chapter in that history, entering his memorable match as the first of 22 participants and lasting the duration of the contest’s 35 minutes. He pinned Toru Yano after throwing some powder in his eyes and delivering a package piledriver for the triumph.
Yano, 43, had owned the KOPW trophy since it had been introduced on Aug. 29, 2020.
Owens and Yano will square off in a rematch on Saturday at the MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan. This will be a no-disqualification “I Quit” contest in what is one of the biggest rivalries going in NJPW.
“If you haven’t watched NJPW except for last five years or so you don’t know that Yano use to be a tough competitor. Somewhere down the line he started being funny and it really throws you off your game when you’re use to actually wrestling,” Owens said. “We’ve only met one time in singles action but have been in ring together on many occasions.”
Owens’ title victory coincided with the Summer Olympics being held in Japan.
“The Olympic stadium was about 20 miles from where I was staying,” Owens said. “I didn’t really notice a difference as the Olympics weren’t letting fans into buildings and all the athletes were staying in the area of the events. It sucks I couldn’t go to an event, because going to Olympic wrestling matches would’ve been a very cool moment.”
Among those enjoying Owens’ success in Japan has been Bristol resident Ricky Morton, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer and a mentor to Owens.
“Chase’s work ethic is one of a kind,” Morton said. “Chase went from a small-town boy to a major star in the professional wrestling world. Winning KOPW means a lot to myself and makes me proud to see someone I trained get to where he is now. Only upward and onward for Chase.”
Two other guys that Owens learned the ropes from and counted as mentors — former grappling stars Tracy Smothers and Bobby Eaton — have died in the last year.
“The passing of those guys really hit me hard,” Owens said. “I spent a couple of times both days just in my room not wanting to do anything. It hurts I couldn’t be at either of their funerals. Bobby helped me so much in my young career and getting to ride in the car with him and just soak in so much of his knowledge has led me to be the wrestler that I am today.”
Today, the 31-year-old Owens is the King of Pro Wrestling as the son of Southwest Virginia has found a home in the “Land of the Rising Sun” and he’s closing in on his seven-year anniversary of working for one of the world’s top promotions.
“NJPW has had some of the absolute best wrestlers to ever grace this business,” Owens said. “It comes from the style of training the Japanese go through. Just to give names of some of the absolute best to come through NJPW — Muta, Chono, Tenzan, Kojima, Nakamura, Okada, Tanahashi and the list goes on and on. To wrestle some of these guys and the talent that’s on the roster now only makes me a better wrestler each and every night I step into the ring.”
King of Pro Wrestling
Chase Owens (Virginia High) became the holder of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “King of Pro Wrestling” trophy on July 25. He won a 22-man battle royal-style match – known as a “Ranbo” in Japan – at the Tokyo Dome. The following is a list of the participants in that match:
Chase Owens, Great-O-Khan, Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Douki, , Tiger Mask, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, YOH, Yugi Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Bushi, Master Wato, Dick Togo, Tomohiro Ishii, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto, KENTA, Toru Yano