BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Roots of dirt racing; NASCAR harkens back in history to enhance the dirt experience at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will feature several twists that appeal to hardcore fans of dirt racing.
That’s the goal of NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller.
“What we wanted to do for this event was kind of get back to the roots and incorporate some of those elements that have been ingrained in dirt track racing for a while,” said Miller during a recent press conference with BMS officials.
One of those elements, which will be new to NASCAR fans, involves heat races to set the starting field.
“When we started figuring out how we were going to do the preliminary races, we obviously took a look at what we had historically done at Eldora (Speedway) with the Truck series race,” Miller said.
In addition to a whittling down process during the heats, drivers will be awarded passing points.
“That has been a part of dirt track racing for a while,” Miller said.
Miller said there will be random draws to determine which heat drivers will be in and what their starting position will be.
“We’ll probably have around 10-car heat races, depending on what the entry list is,” Miller said. “I think that kind of randomness and the passing points will create an interesting and exciting format for setting the field.”
Drivers can earn passing points based off their starting and finishing position in the heat races.
“I don’t think it’s confusing,” Miller said. “Hopefully we can get a lot of the dirt track fans and contingent watching the event. They will be completely familiar with those procedures.
“I think everybody will get it. It’s really pretty simple I think to put into practice.”
The pit stop procedure will be similar to what was used for the NASCAR Truck races held at Eldora Speedway from 2013-2019.
“We kind of toyed around with the idea of could we or couldn’t we have pit stops like we normally see every week,” Miller said. “Honestly, with dirt cars on a dirty concrete pit road, having pit crews trying to run out there and do all of that, I just don’t think that would have been in our best interest, especially the first time around.”
Instead of the standard live pit stops used in all levels of NASCAR, crews will service their cars during timed stops.
“They will be allowed to do all of the normal things at kind of a leisurely pace. Then when that time expires and we get everybody rolling again, we will resume the lineup that was frozen at the end of the stage,” Miller said.
“If any cars very elected not to pit, they will still be on the racetrack and will start ahead of the cars that did elect to pit. That’s how we will set the restart order after the stage breaks.”
As for technical changes on the 3,400-pound Cup cars, Miller said NASCAR officials sought input from various established NASCAR Truck teams. Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing, took the leadership role.
“Mike was extremely helpful in kind of sharing with us and the Cup teams all of the little things that might have gone unnoticed, just mounting crush panels in the car better, having stronger battery mounts, having stronger battery hold-downs, all the little things that had been problematic as the truck teams had learned how to deal with the dirt,” Miller said.
“But from a technical standpoint, it’s not much different other than strengthening, shielding, screening, all the different things that you would do for a dirt car.”
Drivers were also encouraged to drop items in the NASCAR suggestion box.
“We consult with the drivers on a lot of topics on a weekly basis,” Miller said. “That communication line is open not only for this event but for all events.
“I think an example of that is what you’ve recently seen during the Clash at Daytona. That’s just an example of collaboration that we have with a lot of the drivers. They’re always in the loop.”
The success of the BMS dirt makeover will be judged on several factors, Miller said.
“It has to come off good from a TV perspective and attendance perspective, fan feedback perspective, a ratings perspective.
“Overwhelmingly successful might not be the right criteria. But we have metrics that we measure success.”
