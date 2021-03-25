BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Roots of dirt racing; NASCAR harkens back in history to enhance the dirt experience at Bristol Motor Speedway

Drivers can earn passing points based off their starting and finishing position in the heat races.

“I don’t think it’s confusing,” Miller said. “Hopefully we can get a lot of the dirt track fans and contingent watching the event. They will be completely familiar with those procedures.

“I think everybody will get it. It’s really pretty simple I think to put into practice.”

The pit stop procedure will be similar to what was used for the NASCAR Truck races held at Eldora Speedway from 2013-2019.

“We kind of toyed around with the idea of could we or couldn’t we have pit stops like we normally see every week,” Miller said. “Honestly, with dirt cars on a dirty concrete pit road, having pit crews trying to run out there and do all of that, I just don’t think that would have been in our best interest, especially the first time around.”

Instead of the standard live pit stops used in all levels of NASCAR, crews will service their cars during timed stops.

“They will be allowed to do all of the normal things at kind of a leisurely pace. Then when that time expires and we get everybody rolling again, we will resume the lineup that was frozen at the end of the stage,” Miller said.