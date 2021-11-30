BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Nashville mayor agrees in principle with BMS proposal for Fairgrounds Speedway

According to the release, BMS will lease, manage and operate the city-owned Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for a 30-year term, with the Metro Sports Authority issuing 30-year revenue bonds to finance the renovation. Among the BMS responsibilities will be to install sound mitigation components during track renovation and reduce track practice rentals to 20 days per year to alleviate the noise impact in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Renovations would be paid through various revenue streams in the Nashville area, according to the release, including rent payments, user fees and taxes paid by patrons of the venue, sponsorship and event revenue. The proposal, according to the release, is contingent on the use of “guaranteed maximum price” construction contracts to eliminate the risk of construction cost overruns.

The Metro Chapter requires auto racing in the Fairgrounds, so the Metro Government of Nashville would maintain the facility, according to the release.

“Once the renovations are complete, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will be a new destination for motorsports and entertainment,” said Jerry Caldwell, the BMS executive vice president and general manager. “We’ll operate to maximize event opportunities while mitigating the impact on area residents. Our goal is to create something that Nashville and the surrounding community can be proud of.”