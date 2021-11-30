BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Nashville mayor agrees in principle with BMS proposal for Fairgrounds Speedway

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has agreed in principle to a proposal by Bristol Motor Speedway to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in order to bring NASCAR Cup Series racing back to the legendary 117-year-old facility.
According to a press release, Cooper was in agreement with a letter of intent submitted by BMS in March. Nashville has been seeking an experienced track operator to help revive the speedway.
“This partnership creates an economically viable future for our historic track, spurs hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity, and completes the last unrenovated part of the Nashville Fairgrounds at no cost to the Metro General Fund,” said Cooper, the press release.
The release states that the BMS proposal met Cooper’s objectives related to costs, the benefit to the overall Fairgrounds campus, noise mitigation as part of the redesign and reduced track testing days, while generating an annual economic impact of around $100 million between NASCAR, Major League Soccer – which will be housed on an adjourning property – and other activities.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the mayor, government officials and Nashville community to breathe new life in the legendary Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports and Bristol Motor Speedway, in the release. “In addition to bringing major NASCAR series races back to the historic facility, we’ll create a calendar for local racing and special events that generates a positive economic impact for the region.”
According to the release, BMS will lease, manage and operate the city-owned Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for a 30-year term, with the Metro Sports Authority issuing 30-year revenue bonds to finance the renovation. Among the BMS responsibilities will be to install sound mitigation components during track renovation and reduce track practice rentals to 20 days per year to alleviate the noise impact in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Renovations would be paid through various revenue streams in the Nashville area, according to the release, including rent payments, user fees and taxes paid by patrons of the venue, sponsorship and event revenue. The proposal, according to the release, is contingent on the use of “guaranteed maximum price” construction contracts to eliminate the risk of construction cost overruns.
The Metro Chapter requires auto racing in the Fairgrounds, so the Metro Government of Nashville would maintain the facility, according to the release.
“Once the renovations are complete, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will be a new destination for motorsports and entertainment,” said Jerry Caldwell, the BMS executive vice president and general manager. “We’ll operate to maximize event opportunities while mitigating the impact on area residents. Our goal is to create something that Nashville and the surrounding community can be proud of.”
The release said the partnership would result in a modernized track that meets NASCAR standards and transforms the Fairgrounds Speedway into a true multipurpose venue that can also host non-racing, revenue-generating events. BMS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, which owns and operates eight state-of the-art sports entertainment venues nationwide.
Nashville officials are looking to revive the Fairgrounds, which already includes the Nashville Soccer Club, which begins play at a 30,000 seat facility in 2022, having spent the last two years at the Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium. In addition to the new MLS stadium and new expo facilities, Nashville entered into a partnership with BMS to provide an experienced track operator to help revive the speedway.
The proposal must still be approved by the Board of Fair Commissioners, in addition to the Sports Authority and the Metropolitan Council with related legislation.
“This innovative partnership will bring our historic speedway back to life as a crown jewel in the world of motor sports,” said Cooper, in the release. “No other city has professional soccer and NASCAR side by side. Our Fairgrounds will be a unique asset for Nashville’s future. I look forward to working with Bristol, the State of Tennessee, the Fair Board, the Sports Authority and the Council on this proposal.”
According to the release, historic preservation of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, which opened in 1904 and is the second oldest operating motor speedway in the United States, is a priority of the plan. The facility hosted annual NASCAR Cup Series events from 1958-1984, with past champions including Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and Sterling Marlin.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is certainly a proponent of bringing NASCAR racing back to Nashville.
“I still remember the first time I came to the Fairgrounds to race. I fell in love with the place after the first lap,” said Earnhardt Jr., in the release. “Nashville Fairgrounds is a historic and iconic venue, and Bristol Motor Speedway is the very best partner to continue that storied history.
“I’m looking forward to witnessing the next chapter in the life of this historic landmark.”