BRISTOL DIRT RACE: Excitement building in NASCAR circles for dirt track races in Bristol

According to former racer and current FOX NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer, the grand dirt transformation at Bristol Motor Speedway will translate into some serious action.
“This is a bad, fast racetrack when you’re talking about short tracks,” said Bowyer, during a NASCAR teleconference Wednesday. “They did take some banking out but make no mistake about it, this is the action track, baby.
“I think it’s going to be probably more action than it’s seen in a long time.”
The main event will be the March 28 Food City Dirt Race for the Cup series, but the action will begin on March 15-20 with the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Seven NASCAR regulars have made plans to compete in that grassroots-oriented event which will feature eight classes. That list includes Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson in the Super Late Model division, with Joey Logano and 2019 Truck series champion Matt Crafton in Open Modified.
“The Bristol Dirt Nationals is shaping up to be an epic event, one of the largest dirt racing events to ever be contested,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS’ executive vice president and general manager.
During Wednesday’s teleconference, NASCAR officials offered details on the March 27-28 Truck and Cup doubleheader at BMS. The Food City Dirt Race will be the first Cup event held on dirt since 1970.
The big news from Wednesday is sure to please longtime fans of dirt races.
Instead of the standard qualifying procedure used in NASCAR, heat races will be used to set the field, according to NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller.
“I think it’s special rules for obviously quite a different event than we’ve ever done in the Cup Series, but we really wanted to just kind of take a page out of the dirt-track racing playbook,” Miller said.
“They use these type of procedures to set the field for their main events, so we thought it would be something different for us and interesting to implement for this one.”
Drivers can also earn passing points during their heats.
There will be three stages for the Cup race, at Lap 75, 150, and 250 laps for the scheduled full distance. The stages for the Truck race are Lap 40, Lap 90 and Lap 150.
Both series will hold two 50-minute practice sessions on March 26, with the heats to follow on March 27. Each series will have four qualifying heats of 15 laps each.
Caldwell described the complexities in converting his .533-mile concrete-coated oval into a dirt track.
“It’s been a process,” Caldwell said. “When you work for Bruton (Smith) and Marcus (Smith), you never know what’s going to come up.”
Caldwell said the ambitious concept of dirt racing at BMS dates back to the Battle of Bristol Dirt Weeks in 2000-2001.
“After every event we do fan research and it’s continued in that research,” Caldwell said. “We ask the fans, what other things would you like to see at Bristol Motor Speedway? Dirt racing has always been on that list.”
Steve Swift, senior vice-president of operations and development for Speedway Motorsports, said he and staff visited dirt tracks around the country to investigate he “nuances behind dirt.”
“There has not been a Cup series race on dirt in a long time, so went to a lot of late model and Sprint car races at local tracks to get a feel for the type of dirt we’d be experiencing here in Bristol without having to haul it from Iowa,” Swift said.
Where did the dirt currently in place at BMS come from? Turns out it came from just down the road.
“We’re dealing with nice, good red dirt that we have in northeast Tennessee,” Swift said.
The celebration of dirt will continue next month with the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash on April 8-10 and the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown on April 22-24.
Several local drivers have turned laps on the new BMS surface over the past week, but Swift said the dirt makeover remains a work in progress.
“We’ve had cars on the track to test the things that we’ve got, to hit the soft spots, if we had any soft spots,” Swift said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had snow. We’ve had rain, lots of it. It hasn’t given us a huge opportunity to prep the track.
“If we had to race tomorrow, yes, we could race tomorrow. It’s not to the perfection that we expect of ourselves, but we could race tomorrow, yes.”
The topic of dirt racing at Bristol continues to dominate conversation among NASCAR fans on social media outlets and on talk shows.
“I know the fans are pumped up,” Bowyer said. “My dirt late model team is traveling across the country, and this is the talk of short-track racing all across the country.
“As dirt racing is getting bigger and bigger, I think it’s only fitting that NASCAR and the Cup Series take a look at it.”
