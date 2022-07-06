 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brinton steps down as King swim coach

  • 0
king

Matt Brinton has stepped down after one season leading the swim program at King University to take the same job at Frostburg State University in Maryland.

PRO FOOTBALL

Player solid for Pittsburgh

The rebooted United States Football League concluded its inaugural season on Sunday night with the Birmingham Stallions earning a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars in the title game.

Former East Tennessee State University Nasir Player played in nine games for the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-9) and finished with 14 tackles, one of which was a sack.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament.

McClung scores nine for Lakers in Summer League

McClung scores nine for Lakers in Summer League

Mac McClung was efficient in his offensive production on Sunday, making four of his five shots from the field in scoring nine points for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 100-77 NBA Summer League win over the Golden State Warriors.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts