Brinton steps down as King swim coach

Matt Brinton has stepped down after one season leading the swim program at King University to take the same job at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
PRO FOOTBALL
Player solid for Pittsburgh
The rebooted United States Football League concluded its inaugural season on Sunday night with the Birmingham Stallions earning a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars in the title game.
Former East Tennessee State University Nasir Player played in nine games for the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-9) and finished with 14 tackles, one of which was a sack.