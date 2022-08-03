Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill

BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch.

It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (14-35) salvaged a split in the nightcap with a 7-2 triumph in a game that ended at 11:17 p.m.

The highlight of the first game for the home team was the pitching of Blevins, who relieved Mason Bell (Johnson University) with two outs and a runner on third base in the top of the sixth inning.

After uncorking the wild pitch, Blevins gave up a single to Juan Zorola (Anahuac University) before retiring Isaac Williams Jr. (New Orleans) on a flyball.

“The first couple of pitches, my adrenaline was going,” Blevins said. “Once I settled in a little bit, I kind of got used to being out there.”

In the seventh inning, the sequence for the Emory & Henry College freshman-to-be featured a groundout by Brendan Jones (Kansas State), a strikeout of Avery Owusu-Asiedu (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), a single off the bat of Nelson Smith Jr. (Maryville College) and an outing-ending grounder that went in the front of the plate from Carlo Zorola of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

That got a nice round of applause for Blevins, whose cheering section included his parents and several friends.

“I guess word got around I was playing,” Blevins said.

Blevins hadn’t pitched since playing in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Game a few weeks prior. He didn’t look rusty on Wednesday.

“He threw the ball very well,” said Bristol manager Barbaro Garbey. “He showed me has good command and he throws strikes.”

It continued a stellar year on the diamond for Blevins.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound right-hander went 9-1 with a 2.03 ERA as THS reached the TSSAA 3A state semifinals.

“It was great seeing everything fall into place,” Blevins said. “It was a satisfying feeling to watch it all go down.”

Blevins will head to E&H, in what will be the Wasps’ first season as a member of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

“I’m ready,” Blevins said.

How does the Bristol boy project at the next level?

“I might hit a little bit in college, we’ll see how that goes,” Blevins said. “I’ll be pitching for the most part.”

Garbey said expect to see Blevins on the bump again at some point in Bristol’s final four games of the 2022 season.

“He will pitch some more,” Garbey said.

Bristol got good pitching in the nightcap as Drew Rudsinski, Chilhowie High School alum Ray Berry (King University) and Marshall Raper combined on a two-hitter. Elizabethton committed six errors.

NOTES: To nobody’s surprise, Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) was selected as Bristol’s team MVP. The utility man leads the State Liners in nearly every offensive category and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the nightcap after going going 2-for-4 in the opener. … Bristol went up 3-0 in the first inning of the first game on Erato’s RBI double and a two-run double from Tahir Meulens (Ivy Tech Community College). The River Riders ripped off 11 unanswered runs. … Luke Goforth (Carson-Newman) started the second game at catcher for Bristol and became the 69th different player – and the ninth different catcher – used by the State Liners this season. Goforth is the brother of Ethan Goforth, who played for the Appy League’s Bristol Pirates in 2019, and the son of Mike Goforth, Virginia Tech’s longtime football trainer. Mike Goforth was in attendance on Wednesday. … Elizabethton outfielder D'Sean Pinkleton from the University of Virginia's College at Wise suffered a face laceration after colliding with a chainlink fence while chasing a foul ball in the first inning of the first game. ... Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) of Rhodes College had a hit and drew a walk in the nightcap for the State Liners. ... Bristol hosts Elizabethton today at 7 p.m. in the final home game of the season.