BRIEFS: Wise County Central's Maddox Reynolds, Tazewell's Rhudy and Keene win VHSL indoor track titles; Luke Owens (Grundy), Ashton Bishop Williams (Gate City), Donnie Qualls (Rye Cove) make VHSL Hall of Fame

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Reynolds, Tazewell duo win titles

Maddox Reynolds of Wise County Central made it a four-peat, while the Tazewell twosome of Abigail Rhudy and Lauren Keene won their first state championships on the final day of the VHSL Class 1/2 indoor track and field state meet on Thursday in Lynchburg.

Reynolds won the boys 55-meter hurdles for the fourth consecutive year, crossing the finish line in 7.89 seconds.

“Four indoor state titles in a row feels amazing,” Reynolds said. “It’s almost unbelievable.”

Reynolds said this one meant the most as he had to overcome and off-the-track hurdle.

“ This is the most important state title I’ve won,” Reynolds said. “Eight months ago, I had surgery to repair my ACL, lateral meniscus and patellar. It was a hard recovery, but God knew what he was doing. God is the only reason I was able to do this. Recovering from knee surgery was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I was not even supposed to make the indoor season because of surgery.”

Being a natural in his discipline helped.

“ I knew from the seventh grade that the hurdles were my event,” Reynolds said. “I was 13-years-old and decided to jump a varsity hurdle. I three-stepped in between the hurdles, which is what most varsity runners are trying to do. From that day, I did not stop running hurdles.”

Rhudy might make it a four-peat of her own as the freshman won the girls 500-meter dash in 1:18.93.

“ It’s pretty exciting,” Rhudy said. “I’m just glad to be able to represent the school.”

Keene, a junior, was triumphant in the girls 3,200-meter run in 12:18.85, beating the runner-up from Poquoson by 20 seconds. She also ran to a second-place finish in the 1,600 in 5:38.43.

She closed the day with her biggest win.

“ I was decently confident [for the 3,200],” Keene said. “I was a little nervous, but it was just really exciting leading up to that point.”

Tazewell finished fourth in the team standings, 15 points behind winner Glenvar.

Runner-up finishes from far Southwest Virginia came from Virginia High’s Patrick Poku (boys 55-meter dash, 6.71 seconds), John Battle’s Olivia Stevens (girls 55-meter dash, 7.64 seconds) and Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger (girls 55-meter hurdles, 9.21 seconds)

Third-place finishers on Thursday included Tazewell’s Ethan Mills (boys high jump, 5-10), Tazewell’s Cassius Harris (boys 300, 37.07) and Crigger of Rural Retreat (girls triple jump, 33-09 ½).

Union’s Keyandre Davis won the boys shot put on Wednesday during the opening day of the event.

VHSL HALL OF FAME

Grundy’s Owens earns Hall of Fame honors

Grundy graduate Luke Owens joined Gate City’s Ashton Bishop Williams and Donnie Qualls from Rye Cove as three of nine new inductees into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame.

Owens was 129-5 from 1995-98, including three unbeaten seasons, a three-time state heavyweight champion and is the only Grundy wrestler to earn an individual national championship. Owens was also a two-time all-state football player for the Golden Wave, earning All-American honors on the offensive line as a senior. He was a four-time letterman for Virginia Tech football, earning All-Big East second team honors as a sophomore.

Bishop won nine state championships in track and cross country at Gate City from 2004-07, while also being part of a state championship volleyball team and was also a three-member of the basketball team. Bishop earned state titles in numerous running events and the high jump, and continued her running career at East Tennessee State.

Qualls served as volleyball coach from 1981-2003 at Rye Cove, posting a record of 385-79, along with two state championships, 20 Cumberland District championships, 12 Region D championships, four state runner-up trophies, and four Region runner-up finishes. He earned numerous coaching honors, including state coach of the year in 2003. Qualls also had success coaching girls basketball and track and field for the Eagles.

The rest of the class, which will be inducted on April 24 in Charlottesville, included athletes Brandan Farmer (Galax), Kiamesha Otey (New Kent), Mia Pollard (New Kent) and James Johnson (Luther P. Jackson/Cumberland). Two contributors were also selected, Carey Harveycutter, the director of facilities in Salem, and Bealeton athletic director Jerry Carter

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise falls to Carson-Newman

Katlin Burger contributed 21 points and eight rebounds, but the season ended for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with an 86-89 South Atlantic Conference tournament opening round loss to the Eagles.

Four UVa-Wise scorers reached double figures. Nia Vanzant added 13 points and six boards, while Caitlyn Ross and Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 11 apiece.

UVa-Wise finished with a 12-16 record on the season.

Season ends for ETSU

Carly Hooks scored 20 of ETSU’s output in the Buccaneers’ 66-54 Southern Conference opening round loss to the Bulldogs in Asheville, N.C.

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson and Aaliyah Vananda each scored seven points for the Buccaneers. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) was scoreless in the three minutes of action.

First-year head coach Simon Harris led the Buccaneers to a 6-22 record, but they did win three of their last six games.

“ Not the result we wanted, but very, very happy with about the last month and a half of the process that we adhered to,” Harris said, in a press release. “I think we finally found our ‘sea legs’ if you will, and believing in ourselves and understanding that if we will do what we have to do, we can be pretty dangerous.

“ Very proud of this unit, low numbers, injuries, things off the floor, very, very proud of these young women and the way they went about ending the season.”

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

McDermott’s blast lifts Highland Cavaliers

Jenna McDermott hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 3-2 South Atlantic Conference victory over Anderson.

Eastside graduate Kaylee Jones also homered for UVa-Wise. McKenna Falwell surrendered just five hits in seven innings to pick up the win in what was Karen Bitter’s 250th win as head coach.

Anderson roared back to win the nightcap 11-1. Kara Long (Lebanon) had one of three hits for the Cavaliers (7-3). Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) pitched the final inning for UVa-Wise.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

VHSL tickets must be purchased online

All tickets for the VHSL Class 1 and Class 2 state boys and girls quarterfinals involving eight far Southwest Virginia teams must be purchased online at www.gofan.co/vhsl.

.