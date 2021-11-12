 Skip to main content
BRIEFS: VHSL state cross country meets today; Emory & Henry (men), UVa-Wise (women), King University (women), ETSU (men) lose in basketball
BRIEFS: VHSL state cross country meets today; Emory & Henry (men), UVa-Wise (women), King University (women), ETSU (men) lose in basketball

Prep Cross Country Cuff

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

State champions to be crowned today

The VHSL State Cross Country Championships will be held today at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Abingdon, which swept the Region 3D team titles last week, is expected to challenge for state supremacy in both the boys and girls meet today on what is expected to be a chilly and windy day.

The Union boys, which won the Region 2D meet last week and the Class 2 state meet two years ago, is considered a favorite to contend for another title today. The George Wythe girls, who joined the Maroon boys in claiming the Region 1C titles last week, could challenge for the top spot in Class 1.

Several individual champions could also come from the local region, including Isaac Thiessen, Dylan Phillips and Makaleigh Jessee at Abingdon, in addition to Benjamin Hersel at Union and George Wythe’s Morgan Dalton.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Alice Lloyd holds off Wasps

Cade Looney, a freshman from Grundy, had 18 points and five rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 76-69 loss to Alice Lloyd in the Food City Tip-Off Classic at the King Center.

Malcolm Morgan (13) and Patrick Antonelli (13) both scored 13 points for the Wasps. Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) added nine points and six rebounds in the loss. Jalen Leftwich had nine points, while Morgan also added seven boards.

Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) had seven points and five boards for Alice Lloyd.

Emory & Henry host play Warren Wilson on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Mountaineers stops Bucs

Four ETSU scorers reached double figures, but the Buccaneers dropped a 69-67 decision at Appalachian State in the coaching debut of Desmond Oliver.

David Sloan had 15 points and eight assists for ETSU, which also received 13 points from Lederrius Brewer, 12 points for Ty Brewer and another 11 by Vonnie Patterson.

ETSU (0-1) travels to Knoxville on Sunday to face Tennessee.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Fourth quarter dooms UVa-Wise to defeat

Clayton State outscored the University of Virginia’s College at Wise 20-6 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cavaliers 66-50 PBC vs. SAC Challenge in St. Augustine, Fla.

Three Cavaliers, Nia Vanzant, Jaymi Golden and Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley), had 11 points each in the season-opening loss. Johnson had 14 rebounds and Vanzant pulled down 10. Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) had eight points and seven boards.

UVa-Wise plays Flagier today.

King falls in Phelps’ debut

Trinity Lee scored 17 points and Brianna Dunbar added 14 points, but King and interim head coach Michael Phelps dropped a heartbreaking 61-60 decision to Limestone in the Conference Carolinas / SAC Challenge in Harrogate.

King, which will play Lincoln Memorial today, also 12 points from Kiki Samsel, 10 rebounds from Ashley Allen and seven points and four steals by Alexa Gramann. Dunbar missed a contested layup with three seconds remaining to allow the Saints to finish on top.

