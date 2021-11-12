BRIEFS: VHSL state cross country meets today; Emory & Henry (men), UVa-Wise (women), King University (women), ETSU (men) lose in basketball

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

State champions to be crowned today

The VHSL State Cross Country Championships will be held today at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Abingdon, which swept the Region 3D team titles last week, is expected to challenge for state supremacy in both the boys and girls meet today on what is expected to be a chilly and windy day.

The Union boys, which won the Region 2D meet last week and the Class 2 state meet two years ago, is considered a favorite to contend for another title today. The George Wythe girls, who joined the Maroon boys in claiming the Region 1C titles last week, could challenge for the top spot in Class 1.

Several individual champions could also come from the local region, including Isaac Thiessen, Dylan Phillips and Makaleigh Jessee at Abingdon, in addition to Benjamin Hersel at Union and George Wythe’s Morgan Dalton.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Alice Lloyd holds off Wasps

Cade Looney, a freshman from Grundy, had 18 points and five rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 76-69 loss to Alice Lloyd in the Food City Tip-Off Classic at the King Center.