BRIEFS: VHSL postpones state swimming tournament; King women's basketball team triumphs

PREP SWIMMING
Class 1/2 state meet postponed to next week
Due to Thursday’s impending severe weather forecast for areas throughout the Commonwealth, the VHSL Class 1/2 swimming events, originally scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed until Thursday, February 18 in Christiansburg.
“ The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of our competitors, coaches, officials, and meet management team in mind,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.
PREP INDOOR TRACK
3D track meet moved to Saturday
The VHSL Region 3D track and field meet has been moved from to Saturday due to potential inclement weather in the forecast. The meet will be held at Hidden Valley in Roanoke.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Greenville outscores Tornado
Damion Ottman scored 12 points to lead three King scorers in double figures, but the Tornado loss 84-77 at North Greenville.
Isaiah Curry had 11 points and nine rebounds and Blake Atwood added 10 for the Tornado (3-9, 2-8).
Jalon Cokley paced the Tigers (4-4, 4-4) with 23 points.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
King rallies past North Greenville
Kiki Samsel scored 15 points as King rallied from a 15-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to rally past North Greenville 65-62.
King (5-5, 4-5) trailed after three periods, but outscored the Tigers 30-10 in the final quarter. Trinity Lee added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Ryleigh Fritz had 11 points and Julie Ford tallied 10 points, six boards and three blocks for the Tornado.
North Greenville (5-4, 5-4) was paced by Savannah Hughes with 17 points.
Hornets out-sting Wasps
Alexis Hoppers and Brianna Hogan scored 12 points each, but Emory & Henry dropped a 76-65 Old Dominion Athletic Conference decision at Lynchburg.
Maggie Quarles had 12 points for the Hornets, who placed five players in double figures.
Emory & Henry (2-5, 2-3) also received nine points and five assists by Kylea Cooper.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King falls to Railsplitters in 3 sets
Joshua Kim had 11 kills and JT Deppe had 23 assists and eight digs in King’s 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 loss at Lincoln Memorial to fall to 3-2 on the season.