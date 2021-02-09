BRIEFS: VHSL postpones state swimming tournament; King women's basketball team triumphs

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King rallies past North Greenville

Kiki Samsel scored 15 points as King rallied from a 15-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to rally past North Greenville 65-62.

King (5-5, 4-5) trailed after three periods, but outscored the Tigers 30-10 in the final quarter. Trinity Lee added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Ryleigh Fritz had 11 points and Julie Ford tallied 10 points, six boards and three blocks for the Tornado.

North Greenville (5-4, 5-4) was paced by Savannah Hughes with 17 points.

Hornets out-sting Wasps

Alexis Hoppers and Brianna Hogan scored 12 points each, but Emory & Henry dropped a 76-65 Old Dominion Athletic Conference decision at Lynchburg.

Maggie Quarles had 12 points for the Hornets, who placed five players in double figures.

Emory & Henry (2-5, 2-3) also received nine points and five assists by Kylea Cooper.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King falls to Railsplitters in 3 sets