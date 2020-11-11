BRIEFS: Tennessee High golfer, ETSU signee Jack Tickle earns Big 11 Player of the Year honors

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Tickle earns Big 11 Player of Year honors
Tennessee High senior Jack Tickle leads the 12-man All-Big 11 Conference team, having been selected as the Big 11 player of the year.
Tickle was officially added as one of three new members of the East Tennessee State golf team in a press release issued on Wednesday by the school.
Tickle was joined on the Big 11 boys team by Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette.
All three members of the Tennessee High girls golf team were part of the 10-woman All-Big 11 Conference team, including Noelia Adkins, Madeline Simcox and Isabella Adkins. The Adkins’ twins will play next at the University of Tampa, while Simcox has one more season to play for the Vikings.
Dobyns-Bennett senior Isabella Van der Biest earned Big 11 player of the year honors. Van der Biest signed with Alabama on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Food City Thanksgiving Tournament returns
The sixth annual Food City Thanksgiving Tournament will be held on Nov. 23-28, with games being played at Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School.
There will be 11 boys teams, including Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Science Hill, Knox Bearden, Volunteer, Unaka, Hampton, University High, Chuckey-Doak, Providence Academy and KACHEA.
Thirteen schools will comprise the girls teams, including Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Johnson County, Unicoi County, Grainger, South Greene, Unaka, Cloudland, the Virginia Blaze and the Carroll team.
The Sullivan Central girls and Science Hill boys won tournament titles in 2019.
Tickets are $7 per session, or $25 for a tournament pass.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU picked third in the SoCon
Defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State has been picked to finish third in the Southern Conference preseason poll released on Wednesday.
ETSU finished 30-4 last season, while winning the SoCon tournament, but have just three players back with any experience from that team.
North Carolina-Greensboro and Furman will picked ahead of the Buccaneers, followed by Mercer and Wofford.
In addition, the brother duo of Ledarrius and Ty Brewer have been chosen to the All-SoCon preseason team. UNCG’s Isaiah Miller is the preseason player of the year.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Robinette picked as Region 1-AA coach of year
Sullivan Central’s Emily Robinette has been chosen as the Region 1-AA girls soccer coach of the year, leading the Cougars to the regional title in the last season as a program.
Robinette was joined by Rylie Patrick and Adeline Ensley, who were chosen to the All-Region 1-AA team.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King releases softball schedule
King University has released its 40-game softball schedule that is slated to begin on Feb. 7 against Davis & Elkins. The Conference Carolinas slate begins on March 6 against Lees-McRae.
King will play 20 home games and 20 games on the road. The Conference Carolinas tournament will be held on April 22-25 in Duncan, S.C.
