BRIEFS: Tennessee High golfer, ETSU signee Jack Tickle earns Big 11 Player of the Year honors

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Tickle earns Big 11 Player of Year honors

Tennessee High senior Jack Tickle leads the 12-man All-Big 11 Conference team, having been selected as the Big 11 player of the year.

Tickle was officially added as one of three new members of the East Tennessee State golf team in a press release issued on Wednesday by the school.

Tickle was joined on the Big 11 boys team by Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette.

All three members of the Tennessee High girls golf team were part of the 10-woman All-Big 11 Conference team, including Noelia Adkins, Madeline Simcox and Isabella Adkins. The Adkins’ twins will play next at the University of Tampa, while Simcox has one more season to play for the Vikings.

Dobyns-Bennett senior Isabella Van der Biest earned Big 11 player of the year honors. Van der Biest signed with Alabama on Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Food City Thanksgiving Tournament returns

The sixth annual Food City Thanksgiving Tournament will be held on Nov. 23-28, with games being played at Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School.