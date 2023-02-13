PREP BASKETBALL

THS climbs to fifth in poll

Tennessee High is tied for fifth in the final Associated Press TSSAA Class 3A boys basketball poll of the season.

The Vikings climbed two spots and are tied with Livingston Academy. Haywood County, Fulton, Stone Memorial and Fayette Ware are ahead of the Vikings.

Tennessee High opens postseason play on Saturday in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA tournament at Elizabethton.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 15

Mac McClung (Gate City) scored 15 points for the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday night in their 130-104 NBA G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

McClung was 6-for-10 from the field and also had seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and four turnovers at the start of what will be a busy week for the 6-foot-2 second-year pro.

Delaware plays against the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday. McClung will compete in the Rising Stars Challenge, NBA Dunk Contest and G League Next Up game this weekend in Salt Lake City during NBA All-Star weekend.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lees-McRae clips King

Lees-McRae earned a 104-90 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado and a couple of guys who used to play for the Tennessee High Vikings played well.

Freshman Brandon Brown had 17 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals for Lees-McRae.

Meanwhile, senior Michael Mays pumped in 34 points and hauled down three rebounds for King.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King tops Lees-McRae

Freshman Jaelyn West (West Ridge) had 11 points and four rebounds as King University collected a 69-55 Conference Carolinas win over visiting Lees-McRae on Monday night.

Jada Campbell (Virginia High) added seven points and seven rebounds for King. The Tornado (6-19, 6-11) closed the first half on a 21-4 run.

Campbell wasn’t the only VHS graduate on the court. Freshman Dianna Spence had seven points and four rebounds for Lees-McRae in her return to Bristol.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King falls to 1-5

The King University Tornado fell to 1-5 after dropping a 4-2 decision to Florida Southern and suffering a 13-0 setback to nationally-ranked North Georgia on Monday.

Haylee Dye (John Battle) and Carly Turner scored the runs for the Tornado in the opener, while Jessica Campbell, Lauren Lawson and Baillie Murray accounted for King's three hits in the nightcap.