PREP BASEBALL

SWD finals postponedRain forced the postponement of Saturday’s Southwest District baseball tournament games and they will be made up on Monday at DeVault Stadium in Bristol.

Richlands plays Marion in the third-place game at 2 p.m. with the championship game between the Virginia High Bearcats and Tazewell Bulldogs to follow.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Region 1D meet rained outSaturday’s VHSL Region 1D track and field championships were postponed due to rain.

The event will now be held Monday at Eastside High School in Coeburn with the field events beginning at 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UVa-Wise releases scheduleThe University of Virginia’s College at Wise will open the 2023 football season on Sept. 2 at home against the Union Bulldogs.

The first two games for the Highland Cavaliers of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference come against NAIA programs. After the opener against its former Mid-South Conference rival Union, UVa-Wise goes to Thomas More in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

The Cavs host Emory & Henry on Oct. 7 in the sixth installment of the Southwest Virginia Bowl.

The home games are against Union, E&H, Limestone (Sept. 23), Erskine (Oct. 21), Carson-Newman (Nov. 4) and Wingate (Nov. 11). The Cavaliers go on the road for games against Thomas More, Barton (Sept. 16), Lenoir-Rhyne (Sept. 30), Tusculum (Oct. 14) and Mars Hill (Oct. 28). Every game this season is scheduled to be played on a Saturday.

UVa-Wise went 2-9 last season, a sixth straight sub-.500 campaign.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UT, VT in finalsTennessee and Virginia Tech are both in the finals of their respective NCAA softball regionals.

Kiki Milloy hit two homers and Riley West walloped a grand slam as the UT Volunteers overpowered Indiana for a 9-1 win.

Virginia Tech could not beat Georgia on Saturday, but it will get another crack at the Bulldogs today.

After losing to Georgia earlier in the day, the Hokies squashed Boston University 9-0 in five innings in the losers’ bracket final Saturday night to advance to the finals of their NCAA regional.

Tech (39-19) will play No. 14 overall seed and 14th-ranked Georgia (41-13) in the finals at noon Sunday. Game 2, if necessary, would follow at 2:30 p.m.

Georgia, the top seed in this three-day, four-team, double-elimination regional, beat the Hokies 8-3 in the winners’ bracket final Saturday afternoon to advance to the regional finals. Georgia smacked four homers in the win.