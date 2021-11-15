 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS: Sullivan East High School boys basketball team wins season-opener
0 comments

BRIEFS: Sullivan East High School boys basketball team wins season-opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
se

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sullivan East stomps Cloudland

Dylan Bartley scored 18 points as Sullivan East High School’s boys basketball team opened up the 2021-22 season by cruising to a 79-30 victory over Cloudland on Monday night.

Jacob Witcher and Tyler Cross added 10 points apiece for the Patriots, who led 22-8 after one quarter and 43-14 at halftime. All 10 players who dressed out scored for East.

Cloudland had just five available players as the school’s football team is gearing up for a Class A state quarterfinal game on Friday against Cloudland. Donte Williams scored 17 points to lead the Highlanders.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC improves to 5-0

Brennan Howard pumped in 29 points as Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 5-0 with a 107-95 win over Patrick Henry College.

Saveon Falls (28 points) and Braeden Crews (26 points) also led the high-scoring Flying Eagles.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU duo honored; Bucs crack Top-10

Donovan Manuel (defense) and Jacob Saylors (offense) of East Tennessee State University earned Southern Conference player of the week honors.

Manuel had 15 tackles, while Saylors rushed for 266 yards in Saturday’s 56-35 win at Western Carolina.

ETSU is 9-1 and the Buccaneers have climbed to eighth in the FCS Stats poll and came in at No. 10 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Poll. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Washington Football Team (29) Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games

  • Updated

There are nine Virginia playoff games and one from Tennessee that will be played tonight and on Saturday in the area. Who will advance, and who will call it a season and pull out the basketballs? Find out by checking out the prep football predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

+10
WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: New at the top; Chilhowie tops Rebels 3-1, ends Patrick Henry’s three-year run of Region 1D championships
Sports News

WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: New at the top; Chilhowie tops Rebels 3-1, ends Patrick Henry’s three-year run of Region 1D championships

  • Updated

Chilhowie senior Mari-Beth Boardwine and her classmates had a favorite destination this past summer and spring, and it wasn't the pool or beach. It was open gym. That preparation paid off Tuesday as the Chilhowie Warriors posted a 3-1 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels for the Region 1D volleyball championship at Northwood High School.

+2
LOCAL BRIEFS: Local athletes commit to college athletics
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Local athletes commit to college athletics

  • Updated

Several area athletes committed to play athletics at the college level on Wednesday, including the Sullivan East duo of Alexis McDuffie (Bluefield University softball) and Peyton Miller (Alice Lloyd baseball). John Battle's Jon-Alan Richardson (Bluefield State baseball) and Thomas Walker's Lakin Burke (University of the Cumberlands basketball) also signed on dotted lines. 

.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts