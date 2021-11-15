BRIEFS: Sullivan East High School boys basketball team wins season-opener

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sullivan East stomps Cloudland
Dylan Bartley scored 18 points as Sullivan East High School’s boys basketball team opened up the 2021-22 season by cruising to a 79-30 victory over Cloudland on Monday night.
Jacob Witcher and Tyler Cross added 10 points apiece for the Patriots, who led 22-8 after one quarter and 43-14 at halftime. All 10 players who dressed out scored for East.
Cloudland had just five available players as the school’s football team is gearing up for a Class A state quarterfinal game on Friday against Cloudland. Donte Williams scored 17 points to lead the Highlanders.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SWCC improves to 5-0
Brennan Howard pumped in 29 points as Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 5-0 with a 107-95 win over Patrick Henry College.
Saveon Falls (28 points) and Braeden Crews (26 points) also led the high-scoring Flying Eagles.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU duo honored; Bucs crack Top-10
Donovan Manuel (defense) and Jacob Saylors (offense) of East Tennessee State University earned Southern Conference player of the week honors.
Manuel had 15 tackles, while Saylors rushed for 266 yards in Saturday’s 56-35 win at Western Carolina.
ETSU is 9-1 and the Buccaneers have climbed to eighth in the FCS Stats poll and came in at No. 10 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Poll.