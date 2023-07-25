PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Slagle takes over at Union

Wes Slagle is the new head girls basketball coach at Union High School.

A 2019 Union graduate, Slagle was a boys hoops standout for the Bears and is entering his first season as the golf coach at the school in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, as well.

He takes over for Kory Bostic, who is now coaching the boys basketball team at Union.

Check back later for more on this story.

PREP GOLF

Delp steps down at Abingdon

Jason Delp has stepped down as the head golf coach at Abingdon High School after accepting a teaching job at Holston.

Delp amassed 534 victories in 11 seasons leading the Falcons and led the team to state titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Check back later for more on this story.

1913 Invitational

Monday

At Johnson City Country Club

BOYS

Team Scores

Rockvale 298, Tennessee High 309, Providence Christian 315, Volunteer 322, Apostolic Christian 327, Morristown West 328, David Crockett 342, Sullivan East 346, Chattanooga Christian 350, Dobyns-Bennett 355, Providence Academy 383, Tri-Cities Christian 428

Individual Results

Rockvale – Aidan Sinclair 72, Nate Pierce 72, Zach Schenider 76, David Benefield 78

Tennessee High – Carter Myers 73, Declan McSheehy 75, Chandler Myers 78, Owen Jones 83

Providence Christian – Carter Burke 71, Landis Baxter 78, Cason Wright 82, Jacee Rowland 84

Volunteer – Austin Williams 74, Cameron Cox 81, Tucker McClain 83, Brock Collier 84

Apostolic Christian – Collin Keino 66, Carter Duncan 77, Eli Hebert 87, Callaway Branam 97, Sydney Jean-Phillipe 97

Morristown West – Todd Greene 73, Greyson Smith 76, Jace Collake 83, Luke Lindsey 86

David Crockett – Nate Walters 82, Griffin Cusick 84, Connor Tester 85, Garrett Hensley 91

Sullivan East – Garrett Shook 84, Matt Durham 86, Will Carrier 86, Josh Durham 90

Chattanooga Christian – Oliver Bean 74, Brycen Blake 78, Trace Cofer 95, Dan Jones 103

Dobyns-Bennett – Parks Hawk 83, Peyton Robinson 86, Julian Smith 88, Will Griffin 98

Providence Academy – Ed Pryputniewicz 80, Abe Hatfield 92, Christian Johnson 95, Caleb Caldwell 106

Tri-Cities Christian – Will Holmes 95, Jacob Arnold 102, Chase McCready 104, Hayden Jones 127

Happy Valley – Colton Pemberton 79

GIRLS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 141, Providence Christian 154, Rockvale 177, Chattanooga Christian 180, Elizabethton 186, Tennessee High 197, David Crockett 201, Volunteer 213, Tri-Cities Christian 226, Providence Academy 242

Individual Results

Dobyns-Bennett – Aliezah Robinson 70, McKenzie Hawk 71

Providence Christian – Caroline Purdue 70, Reagan Warren 84

Rockvale – Solia Mechling 80, Scarlet Conaster 97

Chattanooga Christian – Addison Ryland 90, Emery Hughes 93

Elizabethton –Maely Stout 87, Ashlyn Guy 99

Tennessee High – Isla Searcy 92, Aniston Barnette 105, Averie Cuddy 105

David Crockett – Kaydence Ball 94, Kirsten Bell 107

Volunteer – Addyson Fisher 104, Zetta Smith 109

Tri-Cities Christian – Carmela Kelly 110, Ella Hyder 116

Providence Academy – Sadie Prudhomme 118, Jenna Ringley 124

Chuckey-Doak – Layla Fox 92

Unicoi County – Marlee Cornett 109

Happy Valley – Cayden Anderson 110

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

King names new Hall of Famers

Four athletes and a volleyball team comprise the Class of 2023 for King University’s Hall of Fame.

Clarence Massie (men’s basketball), Javonte Ashford (men’s wrestling), Emily Martin (women’s wrestling), Pua Coffman Parker (women’s soccer) and the 2006 women’s volleyball squad will be inducted in a formal ceremony on Oct. 7.

A 1984 graduate of King and a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, Massie averaged 16.9 points in two seasons with the Tornado.

Ashford was a member of King’s inaugural wrestling squad and was a NAIA All-American.

Martin was a three-time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) All-American and was a national champion in the 109-pound weight class.

Coffman was a third-team NAIA All-American on the pitch and finished her career with 10 goals and 14 assists.

The women’s volleyball team from 2006 was led by Lauren Perrin (Tennessee High) and Angela Montreuil (Sullivan South) among others in winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles en route to a NAIA national tourney berth.