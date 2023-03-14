PREP WRESTLING

Rural Retreat’s Blevins honored

The Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame has named Rural Retreat High School senior Ely Blevins its 1A/2A Student-Athlete of the Year.

Blevins finished the 2022-23 season with a 38-0 record, capped by his third individual state championship. He pinned Grundy’s Dominic Ciolli in 5:09 in the 132-pound title bout at last month’s VHSL Class 1 state tournament in Salem.

Blevins compiled a career record of 112-10.

PREP FOOTBALL

Grundy duo heading to UVa-Wise

Grundy High School seniors Ian Scammell and Isaiah Boyd will both continue their gridiron careers at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The all-time leading rusher in the history of Buchanan County, Virginia, Scammell rushed for 2,010 yards and 22 touchdowns during the 2022 season and also made 25 solo tackles. He is also a three-time individual state wrestling champion.

Boyd was one of Southwest Virginia’s most versatile players and finished with 978 rushing yards, 233 passing yards, 117 receiving yards and 29 solo tackles.

Grundy won the Region VHSL 1D title and advanced to the state semifinals.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU opens WBI play Friday

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers open play in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) on Friday at noon in Lexington, Kentucky.

ETSU (23-9) faces Florida International (12-18) at the Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University.

On the third tier of women’s basketball postseason tournaments following the NCAA tourney and WNIT, the WBI is a three-day, eight-team tournament that began in 2010.

The WBI includes a loser’s bracket, so ETSU will play either New Mexico State (16-16) or Illinois-Chicago (18-15) on Saturday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

UVa-Wise wins

Caitlyn Schultz scored five goals as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise notched an 11-9 win over North Greenville. The Highland Cavaliers are 5-3.