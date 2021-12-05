BRIEFS: Richlands wrestlers lead local contingent at Border Duals event

PREP WRESTLING

Richlands leads locals at Border Duals

Richlands wrestled its way to a fourth-place finish to lead the local contingent at the Border Duals tournament held Saturday at Viking Hall.

The Blue Tornado went 3-2 in the event and dropped a 62-18 decision to Dobyns-Bennett in the third-place match. Brenden Phillips (113-pound weight class) and Wyatt Spencer (126) won all their matches for the Blues.

John Battle placed fifth and host Tennessee High finished seventh in the 10-team event. Riverside from West Virginia took the team title, while the David Crockett Pioneers were runner-up.

Owen Almany (106) and Christian Rector (126/132) went unbeaten for Battle, which went 3-2.

THS compiled a 2-3 record and was led by Perry Roller (145), who won four of his five matches via pinfall and was triumphant by technical fall in the other.