COLLEGE ATHLETICS
SAC, UVa-Wise delay start of fall sports
The University of Virginia College at Wise, in conjunction with the Southern Athletic Conference, have delayed the start of the 2020 fall sports season until Sept. 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes football, cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball, of which will be limited to conference-only games during the 2020 season.
In addition, fall competition for spring championship sports, including baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball and tennis won’t be allowed to start until Sept. 26. Winter sports schedules remain unchanged for now.
“This was a very difficult decision, but one we feel has the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans in mind,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz, in a press release. “We all understand the desire everyone has to get back out there and play games, but the health and safety of our student-athletes take precedence over playing at this time. It is our responsibility to ensure their safety above all else.
“While this does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during their traditional season, a delayed start gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation.”
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lady Vols add grad transfer
The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed Jordan Walker from Western Michigan as the second graduate transfer this year for coach Kellie Harper.
Tennessee confirmed the signing Friday.
The 5-foot-8 guard led Western Michigan in scoring last season, and Walker will have two seasons of eligibility after graduating in three years with a political science degree.
“Jordan brings experience at the guard position and provides us much-needed depth on the perimeter,” Harper said. “She is a terrific addition to the rest of our roster, as she can knock down the open shot, create off the bounce and distribute the ball. I was impressed with her level of maturity, and I am excited for her to be a part of our family.”
Walker averaged 16 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals last season. She has started 54 of 64 games in her career, scoring in double figures in 38 of those games.
Harper also signed Keyen Green as a graduate transfer in April. Walker is the fourth graduate transfer in Lady Vols’ history.
