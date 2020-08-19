You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS: Milligan legend Duard Walker dies
0 comments

BRIEFS: Milligan legend Duard Walker dies

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Milligan Logo

Milligan College

 Contributed

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Former Milligan AD dies

Former Milligan College athletic, administrator and professor Duard Walker died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

A Piney Flats, Tennessee, native, Walker transferred from East Tennessee State University to Milligan in 1942.

At Milligan, he was assigned to the Navy V-12 Officer Training program. Walker served three years in the U.S. Navy during World War II and fought in the battles at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

Upon completing his service, he returned to Milligan in 1946 to complete his college educa-tion and received 12 varsity letters in five sports.

Walker became employed at Milligan in 1951 and worked at the school in Northeast Tennes-see until 2001. He coached basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country, track and field and was the athletic director among his many job titles during that 50-year stint.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

THS thumped in opener

Dobyns-Bennett dominated to the tune of a 5-0 triumph over Tennessee High on Tuesday night in a season-opening match.

PREP GOLF

Monday, At Tri-Cities Golf Club

Girls

Tennessee High (71): Isabella Adkins 35, Noelia Adkins 36 (Maddie Simcox 38).

Sullivan East (104): Evie Leonard 51, Madison Booher 53 (Tori Leonard 54, Gracie Carrier 55).

Boys

Tennessee High (155): Jack Tickle 36, Evan Jones 37, Cole Self 38, Micah Jones 44 (Brandon Istfan 49, Alex Jones 51, Hagan Oakley 52).

Sullivan East (183): Justice Dillard 44, Shea Sherfey 45, Matt Durham 46, Jake Kyte 48 (Bradley Chapman 57, Gavin Roberts 58).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts