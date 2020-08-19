BRIEFS: Milligan legend Duard Walker dies

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Former Milligan AD dies
Former Milligan College athletic, administrator and professor Duard Walker died on Tuesday at the age of 95.
A Piney Flats, Tennessee, native, Walker transferred from East Tennessee State University to Milligan in 1942.
At Milligan, he was assigned to the Navy V-12 Officer Training program. Walker served three years in the U.S. Navy during World War II and fought in the battles at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
Upon completing his service, he returned to Milligan in 1946 to complete his college educa-tion and received 12 varsity letters in five sports.
Walker became employed at Milligan in 1951 and worked at the school in Northeast Tennes-see until 2001. He coached basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country, track and field and was the athletic director among his many job titles during that 50-year stint.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
THS thumped in opener
Dobyns-Bennett dominated to the tune of a 5-0 triumph over Tennessee High on Tuesday night in a season-opening match.
PREP GOLF
Monday, At Tri-Cities Golf Club
Girls
Tennessee High (71): Isabella Adkins 35, Noelia Adkins 36 (Maddie Simcox 38).
Sullivan East (104): Evie Leonard 51, Madison Booher 53 (Tori Leonard 54, Gracie Carrier 55).
Boys
Tennessee High (155): Jack Tickle 36, Evan Jones 37, Cole Self 38, Micah Jones 44 (Brandon Istfan 49, Alex Jones 51, Hagan Oakley 52).
Sullivan East (183): Justice Dillard 44, Shea Sherfey 45, Matt Durham 46, Jake Kyte 48 (Bradley Chapman 57, Gavin Roberts 58).
