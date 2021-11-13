BRIEFS: Michael Mays (King University), Liyah French (Southwest Virginia Community College) lead college hoops teams to win; King, UVa-Wise volleyball seasons conclude

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mays leads King past UVa-Wise
Former Tennessee High star Michael Mays fired in 21 points as King University opened the 2021-22 men’s basketball season with a 95-77 victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Darron Howard added 16 points for King, which shot 50.7 percent from the field, held a 39-33 rebounding edge and forced 22 turnovers.
UVa-Wise got a 16-point, six-assist, five-rebound, two-steal performance from Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central), while Zachary Owens (Castlewood) hit a 3-pointer in the loss.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
King crushes LMU
King University’s Ashley Allen had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals to highlight the Tornado’s 71-49 win over Lincoln Memorial.
Freshman Madison Worley (Virginia High) added four points and four rebounds for King (1-1), which gave Michael Phelps his first head-coaching win at the school.
SWCC improves to 3-0
Liyah French (Holston) and Ta’Mya Robertson each had 13 points as Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 3-0 with a 54-51 win over Brunswick.
E&H wins opener
Alexis Hoppers had 17 points and nine rebounds as Emory & Henry earned a 57-51 season-opening win over Bridgewater.
Taylor Owens (Virginia High) added eight points and five rebounds for the Wasps
UVa-Wise falls to 0-2
Tori Pearce had 32 points and 10 assists in leading Flagler to a 96-74 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (0-2) received 13 points and five rebounds from Sullivan Central High School graduate Meg Crawford, but the Highland Cavaliers were plagued by 21 turnovers.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King bounced from CC tournament
Meredith Hollinger had 25 kills as fourth-seeded Erskine held off a comeback attempt from No. 3 King University for a 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 14-25, 15-13 victory on Saturday in the second round of the Conference Carolinas tournament.
Former Abingdon High School star Katie Harless had 26 assists and 20 digs for King (15-15), but the Tornado was unable to defend its tournament title.
UVa-Wise ends season with loss
Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) had 11 digs in her final match for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday as Carson-Newman collected a 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14 South Atlantic Conference win over the Highland Cavaliers.