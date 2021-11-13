BRIEFS: Michael Mays (King University), Liyah French (Southwest Virginia Community College) lead college hoops teams to win; King, UVa-Wise volleyball seasons conclude

E&H wins opener

Alexis Hoppers had 17 points and nine rebounds as Emory & Henry earned a 57-51 season-opening win over Bridgewater.

Taylor Owens (Virginia High) added eight points and five rebounds for the Wasps

UVa-Wise falls to 0-2

Tori Pearce had 32 points and 10 assists in leading Flagler to a 96-74 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (0-2) received 13 points and five rebounds from Sullivan Central High School graduate Meg Crawford, but the Highland Cavaliers were plagued by 21 turnovers.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King bounced from CC tournament

Meredith Hollinger had 25 kills as fourth-seeded Erskine held off a comeback attempt from No. 3 King University for a 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 14-25, 15-13 victory on Saturday in the second round of the Conference Carolinas tournament.

Former Abingdon High School star Katie Harless had 26 assists and 20 digs for King (15-15), but the Tornado was unable to defend its tournament title.

UVa-Wise ends season with loss