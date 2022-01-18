BRIEFS: Mac McClung (Gate City) scored season-high 33 points, hit tiebreaking jumper for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 33 points for

G League's South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung scored 33 points for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night in their 117-113 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

McClung was 11-for-19 from the field in reaching the 30-point mark for the first time as a pro. His last game scoring in the 30s came on Jan. 25, 2021, for Texas Tech in a 30-point outburst against West Virginia University.

The former Gate City High School star also had eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, two blocks and two turnovers. His stepback jumper with 2:46 remaining broke a 107-107 deadlock and put South Bay ahead to stay.

Mason Jones (Arkansas) added 30 points for South Bay.

NBA veteran Mario Chalmers had 16 points for Sioux Falls, while Trey Mourning scored two points. McClung and Mourning were teammates at Georgetown University, while Chalmers was an all-tournament selection at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol in 2002 and 2003.

McClung is averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16 G League games. The 6-foot-2 rookie scored two points for the Chicago Bulls in his NBA debut on Dec. 29.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

King’s Nuebert takes top honors

King University’s Katy Neubert of the King University finished second in the 800 meters in her season debut, earning Conference Carolinas Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

The two-time defending indoor conference champion in the 800 meters, Neubert started her season with a solid performance at the ETSU Invitational. She finished runner-up in the 800 meters and was the top NCAA finisher with a time of 2:23.91.

This marks the second career Conference Carolinas weekly award for Neubert, and first during the indoor season.

The Tornado will be in action again on Friday and Saturday at the Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, Va.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hokies topple Cavaliers

Elizabeth Kitley tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-52 ACC rivalry win over Virginia.

Virginia Tech (13-4 5-1), which led 31-21 at halftime, also received 17 points from Kayana Traylor and 11 points and five assists by Aisha Sheppard.

Virginia (3-11, 0-4), which remained winless in the ACC, was paced by Taylor Valladay with 16 points, six assists and six boards.