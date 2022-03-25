BRIEFS: King Tornado triumph

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hall, Berry lead King to win
Davis Hall (Tennessee High) hit the first home run of his collegiate career and Ray Berry allowed just one earned run in 5 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound as King University edged Erskine, 5-4, on Friday afternoon.
Guilford gets by E&H
Guilford pounded out 11 hits and drew 12 walks against four Emory & Henry College pitchers in a 13-9 win. Will Jennings (Abingdon) had two RBIs for E&H.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Grimm gets win
Justin Grimm (Virginia High) pitched a perfect inning of relief and was the winning pitcher for the Oakland Athletics on Friday in their 6-3 spring training victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Grimm is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three Cactus League appearances.