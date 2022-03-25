 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BRIEFS: King Tornado triumph

  • 0
King University logo

King logo 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hall, Berry lead King to win

Davis Hall (Tennessee High) hit the first home run of his collegiate career and Ray Berry allowed just one earned run in 5 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound as King University edged Erskine, 5-4, on Friday afternoon.

Guilford gets by E&H

Guilford pounded out 11 hits and drew 12 walks against four Emory & Henry College pitchers in a 13-9 win. Will Jennings (Abingdon) had two RBIs for E&H.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Grimm gets win

Justin Grimm (Virginia High) pitched a perfect inning of relief and was the winning pitcher for the Oakland Athletics on Friday in their 6-3 spring training victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Grimm is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three Cactus League appearances.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hands Lebanon first loss since 2019

PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hands Lebanon first loss since 2019

“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts