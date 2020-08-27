BRIEFS: John Battle's Chappell among latest King University signees

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King inks John Battle’s Chappell
Former John Battle soccer standout Madison Chappell will be part of King University’s 2020 recruiting class, which will begin play during the spring of 2021.
Chappell was an All-Region 2D performer, who led the Trojans to the regional championship in 2019.
Chappell was one of six signees for new King women’s coach Paul Shaw, a class that also includes Science Hill’s Arianna Gallegos Rodriguez.
King was slated to begin play next month, but concerns about the coronavirus forced Conference Carolinas to push the season back to the spring.
