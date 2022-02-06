BRIEFS: John Battle, Richlands, George Wythe have successful Saturday on the mats; Bradley Dean (UVa-Wise), Brylee Jones (Emory & Henry), Cole Harness (UVa-Wise), Cade Looney (Emory & Henry) shine

PREP WRESTLING

Battle wins Mountain 7 tourney

Behind the strength of four champions and five runner-ups, the John Battle Trojans won the Mountain 7 District wrestling tournament on Saturday in Norton, Virginia.

Battle finished with 174 points, finishing 25 points ahead of second-place Union in the race for team title.

Owen Almany (106-pound weight class), Christopher Faust (113), Ryan Spates (120) and Christian Rector (132) were the champs for Battle with Almany, Faust and Rector winning their finals matches via pinfall.

Nate Faust (138), Braedyn Bailey (145), Collin Davidson (152), Theron Newman (160) and Jason Pittman (170) placed second for Battle.

Union crowned four champs: Mason Bryington (152), Thomas Potter (160), Johnny Satterfield (170) and Zach Hall (195). Potter needed just 17 seconds to pin his opponent in the finals.

Jude Davis (138). Landon Davis (145) and Brady Sturgill (285) were champs for Wise County Central.

Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick (126) and the Lee High duo of Grayson Huff (182) and Casey Mooneyham (220) also won titles.

Richlands rolls to SWD title

Richlands crowned six champions in handily winning the Southwest District tournament on Saturday, an event the Blue Tornado hosted.

The Blues racked up 196 points, 46 ahead of runner-up Virginia High.

Brennen Phillips (113-pound weight class), Chance Rose (120), Wyatt Spencer (126), Kalib Simmons (145), Kaden Dupree (152) and Connor Cole (160) led the parade of champions for Richlands.

Virginia High was represented on the top step of the podium by Kenaz Davis (132), Lewis Stuart (182), Eli Edwards (195) and Orrin King (285).

Tazewell’s Talan Hall (106), Graham’s Tristan Hass (138), Graham’s Myles Raley (170) and Marion’s Landen Mabe (220) were the other individual champs.

GW finishes second in Region 1C

George Wythe crowned five champions at Saturday’s VHSL Region 1C tournament in Independence and the Maroons finished second in the team standings.

GW racked up 181 points, only 10 ½ points behind champion Grayson County.

Jaxon Ward (106-pound weight class), Olivia Waller (112), Bobby Burgess (126), Colin Ward (145) and Cody Davis (160) stood atop the podium after conquering their respective weight classes.

Ward, Waller, Burgess and Davis won by pin in the finals with Waller needing just 1:04 to stick the shoulders of Grayson County’s Sergio Rodriguez to the mat.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H mashes Montreat

Brylee Jones (Greeneville) scored 15 points as Emory & Henry had no trouble in a 73-44 win over Montreat.

Amaya Lee (Virginia High) added seven points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Wasps (10-11), while Callie Haderer (John Battle) supplied seven rebounds and five assists.

Anderson overwhelms UVa-Wise

Nia Vanzant was the lone bright spot for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 76-62 South Atlantic Conference loss to Anderson.

Vanzant finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and surpassed the 1,000-point mark of her career for the Highland Cavaliers (7-14, 7-11), who were dominated on the boards.

ETSU falls to Mercer

The Mercer Bears showed no mercy on East Tennessee State, drowning 11 3-pointers in an 82-48 Southern Conference win over the Buccaneers.

ETSU (3-18, 2-6) received 10 points from Sarah Thompson (Gate City) and an assist from Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bluefield State bops Wasps

Freshman Cade Looney (Grundy) scored a season-high 25 points for Emory & Henry, but it wasn’t enough as the Wasps suffered a 110-91 loss to Bluefield State on Saturday.

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) added 13 points and six rebounds for E&H, while Micah Banks scored 20 points. The Wasps (14-6) committed 21 turnovers in losing their second straight game to a NCAA Division II independent.

Bluefield State (6-10) shot 52.9 percent from the field.

UVa-Wise earns SAC win

Bradley Dean (Gate City) went for 24 points and five rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 78-76 South Atlantic Conference win over Anderson.

UVa-Wise (3-18, 2-15) also received 17 points and four assists from Wise County Central graduate Isaiah McAmis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise splits

Cole Harness (Eastside) had two hits, Justin Reed (Twin Springs) tallied two RBIs and Evan Stanley (Wise County Central) scored two runs in helping the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earn a 7-6 win over Southern Wesleyan in the second game of a doubleheader.

It was Brandon Costa’s first head-coaching win with the Highland Cavaliers.

UVa-Wise (1-2) suffered an 8-7 loss in the opener despite a first-inning grand slam by Harness, who finished with five RBIs.

LATE FRIDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung shines again

Mac McClung put up big numbers once again for the South Bay Lakers on Friday night.

The former Gate City High School star had 29 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and two turnovers in an overtime loss to the Salt Lake City Stars. That came 24 hours after he recorded his first triple-double as a pro.

McClung hit a game-tying shot at the end of regulation to force OT, but misfired on a potential game-winning shot at the end of the extra session.

WRESTLING RESULTS

Mountain 7 District Tournament

At Wise County Central

Team Scores

John Battle 174, Union 149, Wise County Central 147, Lee High 79.5, Abingdon 37

Championship Finals

106 – Owen Almany (JB) pinned Keelan Ventro (Central), 1:35; 113 – Christopher Faust (JB) pinned Aidan Belcher (Central), 3:31; 120 – Ryan Spates (JB) def. Tyler Herron (Central), medical forfeit; 126 – Dalton Minnick (A) pinned Bryce Ramey (U), 5:09; 132 – Christian Rector (JB) pinned Isaiah Pennington (U), 1:03; 138 – Jude Davis (Central) pinned Nate Faust (JB), 1:13; 145 – Landon Davis (Central) pinned Braedyn Bailey (JB), 0:49; 152 – Mason Bryington (U) pinned Collin Davidson (JB), 0:57; 160 – Thomas Potter (U) pinned Theron Newman (JB), 0:17; 170 – Johnny Satterfield (U)dec. Jason Pittman (JB), 8-2; 182 – Grayson Huff (Lee) tech. fall Samuel Bentley (Central), 15-0 (5:40); 195 – Zach Hall (U) dec. Noah Burnham (Central), 6-3; 220 — Casey Mooneyham (Lee) pinned Luke Josey (Central), 3:04; 285 – Brady Sturgill (Central) def. Logan Moore (Lee), medical forfeit.

Third-Place Matches

106 – Christian Fannon (U), forfeit; 113 – Max Ferguson (A) maj. dec. Ean Schenck (U), 12-0; 120 – Ayden Hamilton (U), forfeit; 126 – Tristan Faidley (JB) pinned Eli Penix (Lee), 5:48; 132 — William Peak (Central), forfeit; 138 – Luke Mullins (Lee) pinned Dylan Lane (U), 5:07; 145 – Jake Mullins (Lee) pinned Ethan Bailey (U), 3:20; 152 – Hunter Dobbs (A), forfeit; 160 – double forfeit; 170 – double forfeit; 182 – Christopher White (JB) pinned Brayden Mosier (U), 4:43; 195 — Lawson Leonard (JB), forfeit; 220 – Izaak Keith (U) pinned Joshua Kiser (JB), 5:07; 285 – Brent Lovell (U) pinned Christian Bowlin (JB), 4:38.

Southwest District Tournament

At Richlands

Team Scores

Richlands 196, Virginia High 150, Marion 133.5, Graham 127, Tazewell 50

Championship Finals

106 – Talan Hall (T) pinned Gwen Peters (VHS), 0:38; 113 – Brennen Phillips (R) def. Mason Harringon (VHS), medical forfeit; 120 – Chance Rose (R) pinned Micah Ferguson (G), 1:48; 126 – Wyatt Spencer (R) pinned Michael Young (T), 2:29; 132 – Kenaz Davis (VHS) pinned Gabe Kell (M), 2:27; 138 – Tristan Hass (G) pinned Sam Clark (M), 1:46; 145 – Kalib Simmons (R) pinned Scottie Golcher (G), 1:54; 152 – Kaden Dupree (R) pinned Connor Barr (M), 2:23; 160 – Connor Cole (R) pinned Quentin Daggs (VHS), 1:58; 170 – Myles Raley (G) pinned Nathan Shaft (M), 3:17; 182 – Lewis Stuart (VHS) pinned Parker Spencer (R), 3:09; 195 – Eli Edwards (VHS) pinned Cody Dolin (G), 5:36; 220 – Landen Mabe (M) pinned Shance Vencill (R), 0:54; 285 – Orrin King (VHS)pinned Carter Lioyd (G), 3:21

Third-Place Matches

106 – double forfeit; 113 – double forfeit; 120 – Sara Richard (VHS), forfeit; 126 – Isaac Eddy (M) pinned Cory Hood (G), 5:59; 132 – Ayden Crews (G) dec. Rebecca Dowell (T), 5-2; 138 – Trystin Denny (VHS), forfeit; 145 – double forfeit; 152 – Tyler Hamm (G), forfeit; 160 – double forfeit; 170 – Collin Vandyke (R) pinned Bernard Thomas (VHS), 3:04; 182 – Kyle Mabe (M), forfeit; 195 – Ethan Medley (M), forfeit; 220 – Chelsey King (VHS), forfeit; 285 – Austin Coe (M) def. Kevin Dye (R), medical forfeit