BRIEFS: John Battle freshman Evan Hankins commits to play baseball at Tennessee

John Battle logo

PREP BASEBALL

Battle’s Hankins commits to UT

John Battle High School freshman Evan Hankins has committed to continuing his baseball career at the University of Tennessee as he revealed his choice on his social media accounts on Monday night.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound left-hander, Hankins is a veteran of the travel-ball circuit and has earned high praise as both a pitcher and hitter.

Battle opens the season on March 25 against Virginia High.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King swept in twinbill

King University was swept by UNC Pembroke in a Conference Carolinas doubleheader, losing by scores of 7-5 and 5-1.

Junior Renwick went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the first game for King and went 2-for-3 in the nightcap. Preston Steele (Lebanon) scored a run and Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had a hit in the second game to raise his batting average to .269 for the Bristol school.

The Tornado (9-8, 6-4) has lost four straight.

