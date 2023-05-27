Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Battle wins region again

The boys tennis powerhouse directed by head coach Tim Sholes is still rolling along at John Battle High School.

The Trojans won the VHSL Region 1D/2D championship on Friday with a 5-2 win over Ridgeview on the courts at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Briggs Crabtree, Connor Davidson, Chase Hamlin and Will Crump won singles matches for Battle, while Davidson and Crump teamed up in doubles to seal the victory.

Battle (18-2) is the two-time defending VHSL Class 2 state champion.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Wimmer wins 3D singles

Abingdon High School’s Lauren Wimmer added another gold medal to her collection as she won the VHSL Region 3D singles championship on Friday.

She defeated Lucy Burningham of Christiansburg 6-1, 6-0 in the finals. Earlier in the day she won her semifinal match in straight sets.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UT wins Super Regional opener

Zaida Puni went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the University of Tennessee won Game 1 of its Super Regional, a 5-2 triumph over the Texas Longhorns.

BOYS

Region 1D/2D

John Battle 5, Ridgeview 2

Singles

Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Aiden Branham, 6-0, 6-1; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Clayton Compton, 6-3, 6-1; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Logan Sutherland, 6-0, 6-1; Will Crump (JB) def. Alex Evans, 6-2, 6-2; Landon Mullins (R) def. Brodie Ratliff, 6-3, 6-2; Brett Childress (R), forfeit.

Doubles

Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Compton-Sutherland, 6-1, 6-2.

Notes: John Battle improves to 18-2 and will host a state quarterfinal match.

GIRLS

Region 1D

Lebanon 6, J.I. Burton 0

Singles

Calli Dye def. Eden Shortt, 6-2, 6-4; Averi Russell def. Carly Tomko, 6-4, 6-0; Bailey Collins def. Madison Sergent, 7-6 (6-4), 6-2; Makenzie Boyd def. Emily Campbell, 6-0, 6-1; Marley Bush def. Abigail Adams, 6-2, 6-0; Meagan Helton def. Hanna Kinser, 6-2, 7-5.

Grundy 5, Eastside 3

Singles

Alexa Olinger (E) def. Maggie Viers, 6-2, 6-1; Amber Dotson (G) def. Gracen Evans, 6-1, 6-3; Annalese Brooks (E) def. Kate Bostic, 6-1, 4-6, 10-4; Autumn Dales (G) def. Shealyn Mays, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8; Jessi Looney (G) def. Cadence Fuller, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Viers-Dotson (G) def. Olinger-Holly Richards, 4-6, 6-2, 10-2; Evans-Brooks (E) def. Isabella Horne-Bostic, 6-3, 6-4; Dales-Looney (G) def. Mays-Harrison, 6-2, 6-4.

Region 3D

Singles

Quarterfinals: Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) def. Reagan Meade (Lord Botetourt), 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals: Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) def. Lucy Burningham (Christiansburg), 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Quarterfinals: Lauren Wimmer-Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) def. Brown-Vernon (Carroll County), 6-0, 6-0.