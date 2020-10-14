 Skip to main content
BRIEFS: James "Moose" Cochran is the new softball coach at Richlands High School
BRIEFS: James "Moose" Cochran is the new softball coach at Richlands High School

Richlands Logo
Submitted

PREP SOFTBALL

New coach named at Richlands

James “Moose” Cochran was selected as the new softball coach at Richlands High School Tuesday.

Cochran replaces Ronnie Davis, who resigned on Aug. 6 to become an assistant football coach at Graham.

Davis directed the Richlands softball program for seven seasons. He led the Blues to VHSL Class 2 runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, before Richlands won the state title in 2019.

COLLEGE GOLF

Bradford leads King

Senior Alex Bradford finished third for the King University men’s golf team to lead the Tornado contingent at the Warrior Classic in Easley, South Carolina.

He fired a 109 over 27 holes.

TRIATHLON

King’s Dansie wins race

King University sophomore Stephanie Dansie won a race held Sunday at Warrior’s Path State Park in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Dansie clocked in at 1:17:57, setting the pace in the swim (7:40), bike (44:53) and run (23:39).

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Conference Carolinas sets spring dates

Conference Carolinas — the league in which King University participates — announced on Monday when its fall sports tournaments will be held.

The fall season was shifted to the spring due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The cross country championship meet will be held Jan. 29, while tournaments will be held in women’s and men’s volleyball (April 8-18) and men’s and women’s soccer (April 18-May 20).

