BRIEFS: Honaker hoops star McNulty signs with UPike; Elizabethton overpowers Greeneville for football win; UVa-Wise baseball coach to retire

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
McNulty signs with Pikeville
Honaker High School senior LeeAnna McNulty will continue her basketball career at the University of Pikeville.
McNulty averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game during the 2019-20 season as Honaker finished as VHSL Class 1 co-state champions.
She enters her final season at Honaker with 1,687 points and 979 rebounds for her career.
Several local players have played at Pikeville, a NAIA program. Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) is currently a sophomore for the Bears.
PREP FOOTBALL
Elizabethton overpowers Greeneville
Bryson Rollins threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 130 yards and a couple of scores as Elizabethton earned a 44-10 win over Greeneville on Friday night and took over first place in the Northeastern Conference.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UVa-Wise’s Banner to retire
The 2021 season will mark the 25th and final year for Hank Banner as the head baseball coach of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the veteran boss announced on Thursday.
Banner, a Castlewood High School graduate who played at UVa-Wise, has won 477 games during his tenure at the school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!