 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS: Honaker hoops star McNulty signs with UPike; Elizabethton overpowers Greeneville for football win; UVa-Wise baseball coach to retire
0 comments

BRIEFS: Honaker hoops star McNulty signs with UPike; Elizabethton overpowers Greeneville for football win; UVa-Wise baseball coach to retire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Honaker vs Patrick Henry girls basketball

Honaker's LeeAnna McNulty lines up a free throw during the Region 1D championship game against Patrick Henry. 

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

McNulty signs with Pikeville

Honaker High School senior LeeAnna McNulty will continue her basketball career at the University of Pikeville.

McNulty averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game during the 2019-20 season as Honaker finished as VHSL Class 1 co-state champions.

She enters her final season at Honaker with 1,687 points and 979 rebounds for her career.

Several local players have played at Pikeville, a NAIA program. Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) is currently a sophomore for the Bears.

PREP FOOTBALL

Elizabethton overpowers Greeneville

Bryson Rollins threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 130 yards and a couple of scores as Elizabethton earned a 44-10 win over Greeneville on Friday night and took over first place in the Northeastern Conference.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise’s Banner to retire

The 2021 season will mark the 25th and final year for Hank Banner as the head baseball coach of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the veteran boss announced on Thursday.

Banner, a Castlewood High School graduate who played at UVa-Wise, has won 477 games during his tenure at the school.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life
Sports News

MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life

  • Updated

“I was so sorry to hear about the tragic events in [Arizona] last week,” said Bill Kinneberg, the pitching coach for the BriSox in 2004. “My condolences go out to Danielle’s family as well as the Haeger family. Charlie worked hard and beat the odds by making it and pitching in the big leagues. This just shows how fragile life is and the importance of mental health during this time of COVID. I feel so sorry for all involved.”

+6
MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life
Sports News

MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life

  • Updated

“I was so sorry to hear about the tragic events in [Arizona] last week,” said Bill Kinneberg, the pitching coach for the BriSox in 2004. “My condolences go out to Danielle’s family as well as the Haeger family. Charlie worked hard and beat the odds by making it and pitching in the big leagues. This just shows how fragile life is and the importance of mental health during this time of COVID. I feel so sorry for all involved.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts