BRIEFS: Graham's Brody Meadows named MaxPreps Small Town All-American; Rural Retreat wrestling team leads after Day 1 of Ed Cressel Classic; Grundy in semis of Virginia Duals

PREP FOOTBALL

Meadows is All-American

Graham High School lineman Brody Meadows earned a spot on the MaxPreps Small Town All-American Football team.

To be eligible for selection, players must play at a school that has fewer than 1,000 students and live in a town or city with a population less than 10,000.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Meadows was the only Virginian on the list.

Meadows started for four seasons up front for the G-Men and paved the way as the team twice reached the state semifinals, winning in 2018 and finishing as a runner-up in 2021.

It is the second national honor for Meadows, who was a U.S. Army First-Team All-American.

He is a Virginia Tech signee who has already enrolled at the Atlantic Coast Conference school.

PREP WRESTLING

Rural Retreat leads Cressel Classic

Rural Retreat advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals and leads the team standings after the first day of the 10th annual Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Rural Retreat has 111 points, holding a slim lead over Avery County of North Carolina (107.5).

Castlewood (fifth, 81), Union (sixth, 72), John Battle (seventh, 67) and Wise County Central (ninth, 61) are also holding down spots in the top 10.

Parker Stone (106-pound weight class), Brandon Combs (120), Ely Blevins (132), Justin Marin (145), Mason Via (152), Carter Rouse (195), Eli Fortuner (220) and Colton Terry (285) will represent Rural Retreat in this morning’s semifinals.

Sam Gibson (106), Adam Gibson (113), Slade Castle (126), Heath Sutherland (132), Jacob Maxfield (182) and Brad Steffey (220) are in the semifinals for Castlewood.

John Battle (Christopher Faust at 113, Jason Pittman at 170), Lee High (Grayson Huff at 182, Logan Moore at 285), Wise County Central (Samuel Bentley at 182, Brady Sturgill at 285) and Union (Thomas Potter at 160, Johnny Satterfield at 170) had two wrestlers apiece reach the semifinals.

Tennessee High’s Perry Roller (138), Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick (126), George Wythe’s Colin Ward (145), Lebanon’s Cole Jessee (152) and Tazewell’s Talan Hall (106) are also semifinalists.

Virginia Duals

American Division

At Hampton Coliseum

Grundy 47, Hayfield 27

106 – Tanner Hartford (G) tech. fall Cristian Rojas, 15-0; 113 – Steve Salazar (H) pinned Bryce Looney, 1:28; 120 – Brody Coleman (G) pinned Aiden Suganuma, 3:15; 126 – Grant Tran (H) dec. Blake Broyles, 6-4; 132 – Mateo Hernandez (H) pinned Justin Owens, 3:38; 138 – Christian Johnson-Hunte (H) pinned Kendrick Matney, 2:39; 145 – Chris Stiltner (G) pinned Chris Johnson-Hunte, 2:17; 152 – Zach Arsala (H) dec. Carson Deel, 7-2; 160 – Eric Powell (H) dec. Ethan Roberts, 5-3; 170 – Ian Scammell (G) pinned Malakai McConaha, 0:58; 195 – Wyatt Bush (G), forfeit; 220 – Levid Rodriguez (G), forfeit; 285 – Logan Looney (G) pinned Lamar Robinson, 1:02

Grundy 36, Butler Area (Pa.) 32

106 – Anna Malovich (BA) pinned Tanner Hartford, 5:08; 113 – Kelley Schaukowitsch (BA) pinned Bryce Looney, 1:57; 120 – Gavin Rush (BA) maj dec. Brody Coleman, 11-3; 126 – Kase Chopp (BA) pinned Blake Broyles, 1:34; 132 – Shiam Gordon (G) dec. Legend Wilkinson, 5-3; 138 – Dom Vivirito (BA) pinned Kendrick Matney, 1:33; 145 – Levi Donnel (BA) maj. dec. Chris Stiltner, 13-5; 152 – Carson Deel (G) dec. Cade Savochka, 1-0; 160 – Ethan Roberts (G) dec. Matt Zinkhann, 8-4; 170 – Ian Scammell (G) dec. Mike Krienbucher, 2-1; 182 – Jake Stiltner (G) pinned Landon Christie, 6:25 (OT); 195 – Wyatt Bush (G) pinned Braylon May, 0:31; 220 – Levid Rodriguez (G), forfeit; 285 – Logan Looney (G) pinned Jacob Pomykata, 4:37

Notes: Grundy overcame a 32-3 deficit to beat Butler Area in the quarterfinals … The Golden Wave face Great Bridge today at 2 p.m. in the semifinals. Grundy has won 24 VHSL state titles, while Great Bridge has won 20. Both are coached by former University of Iowa All-Americans with Travis Fiser leading Grundy and Steve Martin coaching Great Bridge.