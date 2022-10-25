 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns

Briefs: Grace Addison with top-10 finish at VHSL Girls Open Golf; Twin Valley's Moore honored

Prep Golf Cuff

PREP GOLF

Addison leads locals

Abingdon senior Grace Addison led the local contingent during Monday’s Virginia High School League Girls Open Championship at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton.

Addison shot a four-over 76 in finishing in a tie for 10th on the individual leaderboard in the 43-player field.

“I think my performance could have been better,” Addison said. “Putts weren’t dropping for me today and one bad hole put me back a few strokes.”

Castlewood’s Abby Bradley tied for 16th after shooting a 79 and Savannah Riley of Patrick Henry tied for 30th with an 83.

Western Albemarle’s Elsie MacCleery won with a 70 as she edged Makayla Grubb of Colonial Forge by one stroke for the title.

“The competition is always tough at girls states. This year wasn’t any different,” Addison said. “Definitely some of the best girls in the state and it was fun competing with them.”

Addison was a member of three VHSL state-title winning teams at AHS and has committed to join the golf team at Radford University.

“I would say I am overall happy with my high school career,” Addison said. “I got some medalists every year and won some rings with some of my best friends. I wouldn’t change my experience.”

PREP BASKETBALL

Moore honored by VAS

Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS) selected Twin Valley High School basketball standout Haylee Moore as the female athlete of the year.

Moore was on the bronze medal-winning girls hoops team at the Commonwealth Games in July and was a first-team All-Region 1D selection during the 2021-22 season. A senior, she also plays volleyball for the Panthers.

Prep Football Predictions

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Prep football predictions

Boyd's comfort shows for Golden Wave

