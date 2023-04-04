PRO WRESTLING

Former King hoopster at WrestleMania

Former King University basketball player Tolulope “Jordan” Omogbehin took part in WrestleMania on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 7-foot-3 28-year-old who goes by the ring name Omos was pinned in 4:55 by Brock Lesnar in the opening match of the second night of the 39th annual event. He bounced back with an easy win over Elias on television Monday.

Omogbehin has been employed by World Wrestling Entertainment since 2019 and held the WWE Raw tag-team titles with A.J. Styles for 133 days in 2021.

Omogbehin was a member of King’s basketball team during the 2015-16 season.

Originally from Nigeria, he attended Atlantic Shores Christian School in Chesapeake, Virginia, and had stints playing hoops at South Florida and Morgan State prior to his arrival at King.

He isn’t the only pro wrestler with King ties doing things.

Kerry Morton, currently a student at the school in Bristol, is the reigning National Wrestling Alliance World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Wrestling has been king at King for a while.

The Tornado’s women’s wrestling program has several national titles to its credit.

King graduate Sarah Hildebrandt won a bronze medal in the sport at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, while Haley Augello represented King on the mat at the 2016 Olympics.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung in G League Finals

Mac McClung is two wins away from capping his second professional season with a title.

The former Gate City High School star will be on the court tonight for the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals as they host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPNU. The finals use a best-of-three format.

McClung averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in Delaware’s first two playoff triumphs.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King duo honored

King University’s Warren Davis (player of the week) and Jack Sarnowski (specialist of the week) were honored by Conference Carolinas after leading the Tornado to two wins last week.