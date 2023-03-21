PREP BASKETBALL

Ramsey commits to UVa-Wise

Abingdon High School senior center Evan Ramsey has committed to play for the basketball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise he revealed via social media on Saturday.

The 7-footer was a three-year starter for the Falcons and scored more than 1,000 career points. He was the 2023 Mountain 7 District player of the year.

He joins Dante Worley (Virginia High) as part of UVa-Wise’s recruiting class.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean earns honor

Bradley Dean (Gate City) of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned honorable mention status on the D2CCA All-American team.

Dean was the South Atlantic Conference player of the year after averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists as the Highland Cavaliers finished as runner-up in the league’s tournament.

Dean is currently in the transfer portal.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King’s Davis honored

King University’s Warren Davis has been selected as the Conference Carolinas player of the week after the junior from Mansfield, Texas, tallied 25 kills and 13 digs in a win over Belmont Abbey.

LATE SUNDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Two more hits for Cross

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) of the Kansas City Royals added two more hits to his Cactus League tally on Sunday.

Cross had a double in the eighth inning off Cole Sulser and added a RBI single off Scott McGough in the ninth as he went 2-for-2 for a KC split-squad in a 13-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cross is hitting .714 (5-for-7) in four Cactus League contests with the big-league club.