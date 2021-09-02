BRIEFS: Eastside vs. Lee High latest VHSL football game postponed; John Battle girls cross country team wins meet in Lebanon

PREP FOOTBALL

Eastside vs. Lee High postponed

Tonight’s non-district football game between the Eastside Spartans and Lee High Generals at Five Star Stadium in Ben Hur became the latest area high school contest to be postponed.

Hurley at Thomas Walker and Union at Richlands were the previous Southwest Virginia games rescheduled after originally being planned for Friday. Richlands and Union will now play on Oct. 22.

Meanwhile, Tennessee High’s home game with Pulaski County was canceled on Tuesday.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Battle girls win Lebanon Invite

John Battle’s girls took the team title on Wednesday at the Through the Pines Invitational in Lebanon.

The Trojans racked up 35 points on the strength of top-15 finishes from Kendall Jarvis (fifth, 22:48), Elizabeth Richardson (ninth, 24:39), Julia Crowder (10th, 24:52.20) and Madeline Ratliff (11th, 24:52.40).

Individual champions on Wednesday were Grundy junior Kaleb Elswick on the boys side (17:16.88) and Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy (20:50) in the girls race.