Sports Briefs

Briefs: East vs. THS rivalry renewed on gridiron; V-T hoops game tonight; McClung scores 14

PREP FOOTBALL

THS, East to renew gridiron rivalryFor the first time since 2010, the Tennessee High Vikings and Sullivan East Patriots will play a regular-season football game.

The two rivals separated by just a short drive on Weaver Pike will play Aug. 25 in Bluff City as THS released its 2023 schedule on Monday. The teams did scrimmage this past season at the Stone Castle.

Sullivan East has never beaten the Vikings on the field in the previous 42 meetings, even though a 35-14 triumph by the Vikings in 1998 was later ruled a forfeit when it was discovered Tennessee High used an ineligible player.

The rest of the docket for the Vikings includes home games against Greeneville (Aug. 18), Morristown West (Sept. 1), Abingdon (Sept. 22), Gate City (Sept. 29) and David Crockett (Oct. 6). THS hits the road to face East, Sevier County (Sept. 15), Cocke County (Oct. 13), West Ridge (Oct. 20) and Daniel Boone (Oct. 26).

PREP BASKETBALL

V-T rescheduled for tonightThe Tennessee High and Virginia High basketball games postponed last Friday will now be played tonight at the Bearcat Den.

The girls varsity game starts at 6:30, followed by the varsity boys at 8.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 14Mac McClung (Gate City) scored 14 points on Monday night for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 127-119 NBA G League loss to the College Park SkyHawks.

The 6-foot-2 second-year pro shot 5-for-10 from the field and also had four rebounds, two assists and one turnover. A crowd of only 644 folks attended the game in Georgia.

