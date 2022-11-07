Briefs: E&H loses by 22 to ETSU; Appy League to play 48-game schedule in 2023

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU overpowers Emory & Henry

Emory & Henry committed 23 turnovers and got outrebounded 44-34 in dropping an 88-66 decision to the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers Monday night at Freedom Hall.

Sophomore Cade Looney (Grundy) had 10 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal for E&H, while Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) scored six points. Jake Thacker (Abingdon) played but did not score for the Wasps, while Malcolm Morgan scored a team-high 14 points.

E&H led 12-10 with 14:47 remaining in the first half, but that was the last advantage coach Ben Thompson’s team had against the NCAA Division I opponent.

Ten different players scored for ETSU in its season-opener with Justice Smith’s 20 points leading the way.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners release schedule

The Appalachian League will play a 48-game schedule in 2023 and the Bristol State Liners open the season on June 6 at Princeton.

The State Liners have 25 home games and 23 contests on the road. The home opener for Bristol is June 8 against the Kingsport Axmen and the final regular-season contest is July 31 at home against the Greeneville Flyboys.

The Appy League is entering its third summer as an amateur wooden-bat league for collegiate freshmen and sophomores. The circuit used a 58-game schedule model in 2022 and a 54-game schedule in 2021.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H kicker honored

Emory & Henry College kicker Trace Butcher is the most recent recipient of the South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week award.

The freshman from Dacula, Georgia, made three field goals and three extra points on Saturday in the Wasps’ 32-0 win over Erskine.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK

Ellis resigns at King

Brandon Ellis has resigned as the cross country and track and field coach at King University, the school announced on Monday.

Ellis had been at the helm of Aug. 21 and led the women’s cross country team to two straight Conference Carolinas team titles.