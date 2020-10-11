BRIEFS: Cross country win for Tennessee High's Arrington; Motocross title for Abingdon native Osborne; New football coach at Bluefield State

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Arrington of THS wins again
The weather wasn’t the best on Saturday at the Trailblazer Invitational, but the result was for Tennessee High sophomore cross country star Zoe Arrington.
Arrington cruised to a win in the girls 5K race on the soggy course at Daniel Boone High School, crossing the finish line in 19:07.7.
Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield (19:32.2) was runner-up, while Sullivan East’s Mandy Lower (19:47.4) placed third and Tri-Cities Christian Academy’s Maggie Bellamy was ninth in 20:34.4
On the boys side, Sullivan Central’s Mason Ward clocked in at 16:37.7 to finish as runner-up. Connor Wingfield of Daniel Boone won with a time of 16:05.1
Sullivan East’s Drew Ledford was 14th in 17:55.2
Daniel Boone swept the team titles.
PRO MOTOCROSS
Osborne wins title
Abingdon, Virginia, native Zach Osborne clinched the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450cc championship on Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
The 31-year-old Osborne finished the season with 355 points to outdistance Adam Cianciarulo (343) and Eli Tomac (321) for the title.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bluefield State hires coach
Bluefield State College will field a football team for the first time in more than 40 years in 2021 and Tony Coaxum will be the man leading the Big Blues on the gridiron
Coaxum was introduced as Bluefield State’s new head coach on Friday in a press conference. He played at Army and later coached at his alma mater along with stints at Central Michigan and Northern Colorado. He also spent time as an NFL assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.
Bluefield State last fielded a team in 1980, but it was announced in August that the college in West Virginia would add football and 11 other varsity sports.
