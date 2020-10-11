 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS: Cross country win for Tennessee High's Arrington; Motocross title for Abingdon native Osborne; New football coach at Bluefield State
0 comments

BRIEFS: Cross country win for Tennessee High's Arrington; Motocross title for Abingdon native Osborne; New football coach at Bluefield State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Arrington of THS wins again

The weather wasn’t the best on Saturday at the Trailblazer Invitational, but the result was for Tennessee High sophomore cross country star Zoe Arrington.

Arrington cruised to a win in the girls 5K race on the soggy course at Daniel Boone High School, crossing the finish line in 19:07.7.

Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield (19:32.2) was runner-up, while Sullivan East’s Mandy Lower (19:47.4) placed third and Tri-Cities Christian Academy’s Maggie Bellamy was ninth in 20:34.4

On the boys side, Sullivan Central’s Mason Ward clocked in at 16:37.7 to finish as runner-up. Connor Wingfield of Daniel Boone won with a time of 16:05.1

Sullivan East’s Drew Ledford was 14th in 17:55.2

Daniel Boone swept the team titles.

PRO MOTOCROSS

Osborne wins title

Abingdon, Virginia, native Zach Osborne clinched the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450cc championship on Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

The 31-year-old Osborne finished the season with 355 points to outdistance Adam Cianciarulo (343) and Eli Tomac (321) for the title.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bluefield State hires coach

Bluefield State College will field a football team for the first time in more than 40 years in 2021 and Tony Coaxum will be the man leading the Big Blues on the gridiron

Coaxum was introduced as Bluefield State’s new head coach on Friday in a press conference. He played at Army and later coached at his alma mater along with stints at Central Michigan and Northern Colorado. He also spent time as an NFL assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Bluefield State last fielded a team in 1980, but it was announced in August that the college in West Virginia would add football and 11 other varsity sports.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life
Sports News

MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life

  • Updated

“I was so sorry to hear about the tragic events in [Arizona] last week,” said Bill Kinneberg, the pitching coach for the BriSox in 2004. “My condolences go out to Danielle’s family as well as the Haeger family. Charlie worked hard and beat the odds by making it and pitching in the big leagues. This just shows how fragile life is and the importance of mental health during this time of COVID. I feel so sorry for all involved.”

+6
MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life
Sports News

MLB: Ex-Bristol White Sox teammates "above the level of shock" when they found out about the final days of Charlie Haeger's life

  • Updated

“I was so sorry to hear about the tragic events in [Arizona] last week,” said Bill Kinneberg, the pitching coach for the BriSox in 2004. “My condolences go out to Danielle’s family as well as the Haeger family. Charlie worked hard and beat the odds by making it and pitching in the big leagues. This just shows how fragile life is and the importance of mental health during this time of COVID. I feel so sorry for all involved.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts