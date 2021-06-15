BRIEFS: Cort Maynard (North Carolina Central) stars as Bristol State Liners win at Greeneville

COLLEGE BASEBALL
State Liners win third straight
Cort was in session for the Bristol State Liners on Thursday as 21-year-old slugger Cort Maynard from North Carolina Central University sentenced the Greeneville Flyboys to defeat.
Maynard had two hits, including a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, as the State Liners earned a 6-5 Appalachian League road win.
Bristol (5-4) has won three straight.
Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) also had two hits, while Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) scored three runs. Maynard’s blast off Brett Anderson from Hartford was just Bristol’s second longball of the season.
The Liners used nine different pitchers with Hector Vazquez (Bethune-Cookman) picking up the win and Zachary Rice (Southeastern) getting the final out to squelch a Greeneville rally and notch the save.
Homer Bush Jr. (Grand Canyon) had three hits to lead Greeneville. His father, Home Bush Sr., played for State Liners manager Dave Trembley in the minors.
Bristol plays at Greeneville again today.
PREP BASKETBALL
ABOA to hold training camp
The Appalachian Basketball Officials Association (ABOA) is having an Officials Training Camp on June 24-26.
The camp will be held in conjunction with the Emory & Henry Basketball Team Camp at E&H.
Anyone wanting to learn how to officiate the game of basketball at the high school level is encouraged to attend. The officials camp is free of charge for attendees.
All ABOA returning officials are encouraged to sign up and help work this camp. All parties are asked to contact the following individuals for times and more information: Brad Christian at 423-534-7623 or David Crockett at 276-620-3003. New and returning officials are welcome.