BRIEFS: Cort Maynard (North Carolina Central) stars as Bristol State Liners win at Greeneville

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners win third straight

Cort was in session for the Bristol State Liners on Thursday as 21-year-old slugger Cort Maynard from North Carolina Central University sentenced the Greeneville Flyboys to defeat.

Maynard had two hits, including a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, as the State Liners earned a 6-5 Appalachian League road win.

Bristol (5-4) has won three straight.

Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) also had two hits, while Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) scored three runs. Maynard’s blast off Brett Anderson from Hartford was just Bristol’s second longball of the season.

The Liners used nine different pitchers with Hector Vazquez (Bethune-Cookman) picking up the win and Zachary Rice (Southeastern) getting the final out to squelch a Greeneville rally and notch the save.

Homer Bush Jr. (Grand Canyon) had three hits to lead Greeneville. His father, Home Bush Sr., played for State Liners manager Dave Trembley in the minors.

Bristol plays at Greeneville again today.

