BRIEFS: Chilhowie's Coley wins medalist honors at Bank of Marion Invite; Sullivan East girls win golf match; Greeneville wins Appy League title

Jac Croom (UNC Wilmington) and Tayler Aguilar (Grand Canyon) scored on the hit by Williams off Pulaski hurler Carter Lyles from West Virginia.

Having compiled a league-best 33-16-1 record in winning the West Division, the Flyboys finished the job in what was the first summer in which the Appy League served as a wooden-bat league for collegiate underclassmen.

It was Greeneville’s first Appalachian League championship since 2015 when the Greeneville Astros beat the Princeton Rays for the crown.

LATE SUNDAY

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

McClung leads Lakers to win

Mac McClung scored 10 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night as they opened the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League with a 73-72 triumph over the Phoenix Suns.

McClung struggled offensively for stretches in the contest and shot just 2-for-9 from the field, but the former Gate City High School standout knocked down a game-tying jumper with 16.1 seconds remaining.

The 6-foot-2 McClung made all six of his free throws and also had four rebounds, one block and two turnovers.