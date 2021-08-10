BRIEFS: Chilhowie's Coley wins medalist honors at Bank of Marion Invite; Sullivan East girls win golf match; Greeneville wins Appy League title

PREP GOLF
Chilhowie’s Coley wins Bank of Marion Invite
The Bank of Marion Invitational turned into a Smyth County showdown.
Chilhowie’s Chase Coley beat Marion’s Tyler Sayers on the first playoff hole to take the individual title at the annual event on Monday at Holston Hills Community Golf Course.
Coley and Sayers each fired a 73 over the first 18 holes.
Marion’s Grayson Sheets (74) finished third on the individual leaderboard, while Castlewood’s Abby Bradley (78) and Gate City’s Ethan Dishner (78) tied for fourth.
The event was broken down into small-school and large-school divisions.
Castlewood (340) beat Chilhowie by 46 strokes to take the small-school title, while Marion was the large-school division champ with a total of 337.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Greeneville wins Appy League title
The 2021 Appalachian League season ended in dramatic fashion on Monday night.
Greeneville’s Chris Williams (St. Petersburg Community College) smacked a one-out, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Flyboys a 9-8 win over the Pulaski River Turtles in the Appy League championship game at Pioneer Park.
Jac Croom (UNC Wilmington) and Tayler Aguilar (Grand Canyon) scored on the hit by Williams off Pulaski hurler Carter Lyles from West Virginia.
Having compiled a league-best 33-16-1 record in winning the West Division, the Flyboys finished the job in what was the first summer in which the Appy League served as a wooden-bat league for collegiate underclassmen.
It was Greeneville’s first Appalachian League championship since 2015 when the Greeneville Astros beat the Princeton Rays for the crown.
LATE SUNDAY
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
McClung leads Lakers to win
Mac McClung scored 10 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night as they opened the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League with a 73-72 triumph over the Phoenix Suns.
McClung struggled offensively for stretches in the contest and shot just 2-for-9 from the field, but the former Gate City High School standout knocked down a game-tying jumper with 16.1 seconds remaining.
The 6-foot-2 McClung made all six of his free throws and also had four rebounds, one block and two turnovers.
Austin Reaves banked in a put-back on a missed 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to clinch the win for L.A.
Jaleen Smith made one of two free throws to give the Suns a 72-71 lead with 11 seconds to go. Vic Law missed a 3-pointer for LA, but Reaves jumped for the rebound and banked in a 15-footer before coming back down.
Phoenix’s Jalen Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Devontae Cacok led the Lakers with 13 points and matched Law for the team lead with seven rebounds. Reaves and Chaundee Brown scored 11 points apiece.
Jalen Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaleen Smith scored 13.
McClung and the Lakers will be back on court Wednesday at 10 p.m. when the Lakers face the New York Knicks on ESPN2.
PREP GOLF RESULTS
Bank of Marion Invitational
At Holston Hills Community Golf Course
Large-School Division
Team Scores
Marion 337, Gate City 346, John Battle 384, Grayson County 421, Fort Chiswell 438, Graham (incomplete), Lebanon (incomplete)
Individual Results
Marion – Tyler Sayers 73, Grayson Sheets 74, Brigham Blevins 92, Ethan Baggett 98
Gate City – Ethan Dishner 78, Evan Lane 84, Zach Taylor 88, Ben Peters 96
John Battle – Tanner Hunnigan 89, Will Crump 93, Will Purifoy 99, Christopher White 103
Grayson County – Matthew Rector 100, Beau Nichols 101, Andrew Shafner 110, Ryan Smith 110
Fort Chiswell – Landon Ference 105, Adryan Lienhart 110, Justin Hylemon 111, Elizabeth Caldwell 112
Graham – Brayden Surface 80, Joe Tyson 84, Robert Edwards 117
Lebanon – Hunter Musick 96, Paul Vincel 96, Jacie Campbell 121
Small-School Division
Team Scores
Castlewood 340, Chilhowie 386, Northwood 389, Patrick Henry 393, Holston 414, George Wythe 414, Rye Cove 424, Rural Retreat (incomplete)
Individual Results
Castlewood – Abby Bradley 78, Jacob Lasley 79, Coleman Cook 85, Conner Robinette 98
Chilhowie – Chase Coley 73, Will Barnes 97, Jordan Elrod 107, Will Goodwin 109
Northwood – Skylar Thompson 87, Walker Jones 98, Nick Prater 100, Molly Holmes 104
Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 90, Savannah Riley 96, Max Owens 101, Isaac Presley 106
Holston – Cada Morrison 88, Brycen Richardson 96, Molly Turner 114, Colton Woodward 116
George Wythe – Reece Vaught 90, Tyler Scott 98, Josh Crigger 113, Stephen Jackson 113, Payton Rigney 116
Rye Cove – Jon Kern 90, Aidan Feagins 106, Dawson Kern 111, Jay Bowen 117
Rural Retreat – Bryce Tibbs 91, Logan Miller 94, Talan Hammock 118
___
BOYS
Team Scores
Volunteer 168, Sullivan East 170
Individual Results
Volunteer – Jon Wes Lovelace 39, Tucker McLain 40, Noah Gillespie 42, Gabe Goode 47