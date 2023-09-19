WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Farley faring well for UVa-Wise

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is having a strong start to the volleyball season and senior middle hitter Cassidy Farley has been among the reasons.

The former Abingdon High School star has tallied a team-high 44 blocks to go along with 34 digs, 33 kills and six aces. She is two shy of reaching the 200-block milestone for her career.

Another AHS graduate, junior Morgan Blevins, has 35 kills and 10 digs for the Highland Cavaliers.

UVa-Wise is 5-3 after going just 6-18 last season. The Cavs host Carson-Newman on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Kimberlin starring for SWCC

Amber Kimberlin averaged 11.9 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game back in the winter for the women’s basketball program at Southwest Virginia Community College.

She happens to be a two-sport star at SWCC.

The Marion High School graduate has scored two goals for the Flying Eagles’ women’s soccer team, finding the back of the net against South Carolina-Sumter on Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 against Louisburg. The Eagles are 0-2-2.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Oak Hill to play at Marion

Traditional prep basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy will play an exhibition game against Southwest Virginia Community College on Monday, Oct. 9 at Marion High School’s Hurricane House.

Tip-off is 7 p.m. and admission is $7.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

E&H makes debut

The Emory & Henry College women’s rugby team made its debut on Sunday.

Playing this year in a developmental league of new programs, E&H is competing in “sevens” tournaments, where each team plays multiple 14-minute matches each day.

The Wasps beat Warren Wilson (15-12), while losing to Guilford and Newberry (19-17) with Grace Hamilton (Lebanon) scoring the first official try for E&H.